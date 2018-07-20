Danica Patrick & Aaron Rodgers Smooch on Kids' Choice Sports Awards Carpet Before She's Slimed

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers arrived at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards looking stylish for a date night out — but by the time the show ended, the retired race car driver had gotten a slimy makeover.

The new couple hit the orange carpet just one night after making their event debut as a pair at the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Patrick, 36, was the first female host of the annual awards show.

After sharing a smooch for the cameras ahead of the kids’ show, Patrick was honored onstage with the legend award. Unfortunately, she got more than just a trophy.

The star was slimed from head to toe, getting totally drenched by gold goo.

In her speech accepting the award, Patrick offered her advice for success and happiness to the kids watching, explaining, “It’s really simple. It’s quick. It’s two things.”

Continued Patrick, “One, figure out what it is that you love to do. What do you do for fun? What do you take pictures of? What would you do if you could do anything in the world? And then two is dream. Dream just how big you can make it. Don’t let it scare you. Make it huge. Go to Mars.”

During the three-hour ESPYs on Wednesday night, Patrick and Rodgers, 34, starred in an I, Tonya parody, with the retired driver channeling Tonya Harding while the NFL star played a character inspired by Harding’s husband, Jeff Gilooly.

The ESPY Awards already held a special place in the pair’s romance before Wednesday, as they first met at the same soirée in 2012.

“We met at the ESPYs in 2012. We both remember meeting each other, it was quick,” Patrick said on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show in May. “I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh, not a phone number? Just an email address?’ ”

Rodgers, who helped lead the Packers to victory in the 2010 Super Bowl, ended his relationship with actress Olivia Munn in 2017 after three years together. Meanwhile, Patrick was previously dating NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years before their split in 2017.