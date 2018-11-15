Danica Patrick has finally found a man who is willing to split the check.

The 36-year-old retired race car driver opens up about how her relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers is different in this weekend’s episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While speaking to Bensinger at her vineyard in Napa Valley, Patrick says of Rodgers, 34, “I finally found someone who pays for things. That’s never happened.”

“I mean I would buy dinner most of the time,” says Patrick. “It was super uncomfortable in the beginning with Aaron to have him paying for things, because it was so out of the norm for me.”

Continues Patrick, “It’s just a pattern, I had to break that pattern of like, ‘I got it, let me take care of you.’ But I think it’s also good because no one’s really done that for him either. … But, yes, he pays for most things.”

RELATED VIDEO: Danica Patrick & Aaron Rodgers Smooch on Kids’ Choice Sports Awards Carpet Before She’s Slimed

Patrick was previously married to Paul Hospenthal in 2005 before splitting in 2012. She later dated fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for 5 years before splitting in 2017.

The racer and the Green Bay Packers star made their red carpet debut at the 2018 ESPY Awards in July, where Patrick also made history, becoming the first woman to ever host the event.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says He’s ‘Really Attracted’ to Girlfriend Danica Patrick: We ‘Love Each Other’

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier in the interview, Patrick explains what she looks for in a partner, telling Bensinger, “You just want to be with someone who reciprocates, right, someone who’s gonna love at the same level in the same way, or the way that you need it.”

“Ultimately the most important thing is that you want to grow together … I’ve observed that if you’re not growing together in the same way, it doesn’t work.”

She says she gets that with Rodgers: “I believe we want to grow in the same way.”

RELATED: See Inside Danica Patrick’s Funky ‘Jetsons House’ in Arizona: ‘It Looks Like Flying Saucers’

Patrick also notes that the couple are “interested in unique things that not a lot of people are. And we’re also very open-minded people, so we love to learn and educate ourselves.”

In an interview with Artful Living this year, Rodgers said that he and Patrick “love each other.”

He added, “We’re really into each other.”