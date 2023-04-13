Dan Snyder to Sell Washington Commanders to Josh Harris and Magic Johnson for $6.05 Billion: Report

The team is set to be sold for $6.05 billion to the Harris Group, led by NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils principal owner, Josh Harris, and includes NBA legend, Magic Johnson

Published on April 13, 2023 09:15 PM
Dan Snyder to Sell Washington Commanders to Josh Harris and Magic Johnson for $6 Billion: Report
Photo: getty (3)

The Washington Commanders may soon have new owners.

The D.C.-based NFL team is set to be sold for $6.05 billion to the Harris Group, led by Josh Harris, who is the principal owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, reported Sportico on Thursday.

The NFL requires any franchise sale to be approved by the league's finance committee and at least three-quarters of the NFL's owners before the sale is finalized. While NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that a deal has yet to be sent to the league for approval, "a finalized sale is expected if all goes well."

The league's franchise owners are scheduled to meet in May for the NFL's annual spring meeting.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pose for a photo with former team members during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Dan and Tanya Snyder. Rob Carr/Getty

The Commanders are currently owned by Dan and Tanya Snyder, who purchased the team in 1999. Dan, 58, and Tanya, 60, have been open to the idea of selling the franchise or possibly adding owners since November, according to a November statement from the team. The Commanders stated that the Snyders "have hired BofA [Bank of America] Securities to consider potential transactions."

Harris' group includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Magic Johnson, who had previously expressed an interest in purchasing the franchise. Johnson holds partial ownership in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Football Club, and the Los Angeles Sparks, making it his first stake in an NFL team.

According to a report on the league's website, the sale price is expected to be the highest in NFL history after the Denver Broncos were sold to the Walton-Penner group for $4.65 billion last year.

An anonymous source previously told PEOPLE that Jeff Bezos was looking into buying the Commanders after the Snyders expressed interest in selling the team. PEOPLE's source at the time said Bezos might even consider going in on the purchase with another big-name buyer like Jay-Z.

However, in February, multiple news reports surfaced that Bezos had been barred from bidding on the team by the Snyders. The 59-year-old billionaire's attempt to buy the NFL team was being blocked by the Commanders' bank, The Athletic reported at the time.

