Damian Lillard’s former Trail Blazers teammate Caleb Swanigan was recently criticized by fans for his appearance now compared to his last played game in March 2020

Damian Lillard Slams Fans Commenting on Photo of Former Teammate Caleb Swanigan: 'Be Supportive'

Damian Lillard is coming to his former Portland Trail Blazers teammate Caleb Swanigan's defense.

This week, a photo circulated of Swanigan, 24, from his court appearance on Monday for possession of marijuana charges showing what appeared to be some recent weight gain.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One fan then put together a side-by-side of the former NBA player now compared to his time playing for the Trail Blazers.

Swanigan last played on March 10, 2020 and opted not to return following the pause of the NBA season. He is currently a free agent.

"How the hell does one go from this to that in a year?????" the Twitter account wrote alongside the image, as seen in a screenshot shared by Comments by Athletes.

Lillard, 30, defended his former teammate and commented, "If you gone post this s--- with real concern that's cool. But don't ask 'how does one go from this to that.' "

"He clearly having real life issues. That's how," Lillard wrote. "You don't know WHAT it is he's going through to cause a drastic change."

He added, "If you gone be supportive then do that but don't ask no s--- like that like it's not possible when you a naturally big dude and go down a dark road."

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers Credit: Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty

Swanigan appeared before a judge at Whitley Superior Court in Indiana Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana charges, a sentence order obtained by PEOPLE shows. He was arrested on Dec. 23, 2020, when he was pulled over in Indiana with 3.4 pounds of marijuana in his car.

As a part of the NBA player's plea deal, he received a 180 day suspended jail sentence.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.