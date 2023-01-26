Damar Hamlin's Cincinnati Health Team Given a Key to the City by Mayor

"These are true heroes," said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. "It’s been incredible to see Cincinnati rally around Damar and those who stepped up to help him recover."

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 26, 2023 07:05 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

The city of Cincinnati isn't forgetting the people who went above and beyond to aid Damar Hamlin to recovery.

On Thursday, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval presented the key to the city to the health care team of providers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, who came to the Buffalo Bills safety's assistance after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

"The inspirational work done by Damar Hamlin's medical care team is a testament to the powerful impact of UC Health and all our healthcare workers.," said Pureval in a release. "These are true heroes, and they spend every day saving the lives of our family, friends, and neighbors.

"It's been incredible to see Cincinnati rally around Damar, and those who stepped up to help him recover."

In addition to the key ceremony, Cincinnati Children's Hospital received $10,000 worth of toy donations from Fisher-Price and Mattel on Wednesday, with a note of thanks for taking care of Hamlin. Both Fisher-Price and Mattel have partnerships with the Bills organization.

Hamlin suffered his injury early in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals when he tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly stood up, then suddenly collapsed. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and gave him oxygen; he was then transferred by ambulance to the UC Medical Center.

Hamlin was released from the hospital on Jan. 9 and has improved significantly, but is far from fully healed. On Thursday, Hamlin's close friend and business partner Jordon Rooney told ESPN that the Buffalo Bills safety "still has a lengthy recovery" ahead of him, "despite being out of the hospital."

RELATED VIDEO: Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'

Hamlin "still requires oxygen" and is "having his heart monitored regularly," Rooney said on Thursday. But Hamlin has been able to visit with teammates since his release from the hospital, his friend shared. "He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily," said Rooney.

As he continues on his road to recovery, Rooney said Hamlin remains "upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."

