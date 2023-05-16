Damar Hamlin Wins NFL's Adversity Award Months After Mid-Game Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin won the NFL's adversity award Monday, four months after an on-field cardiac arrest shocked viewers and changed the course of his life.

The annual George Halas Award is voted on by the Professional Football Writers of America and "given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed," according to The Associated Press.

Hamlin, 25, said last month that he plans on playing football again. The Buffalo Bills said doctors had "fully cleared" the NFL safety to return to football just months after his frightening collapse live on Monday Night Football.

"This was a life-changing event, but it's not the end of my story," Hamlin said after the Bills' announcement. "I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

Damar Hamlin. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Doctors say his collapse, which occurred after making a seemingly routine tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, was caused by commotio cordis. The NFL canceled the game after fans in the stadium watched the teams' medical staff give Hamlin CPR before he was rushed to the hospital.

Hamlin ultimately recovered, leaving the hospital nine days later and finding a new calling as a heart health advocate.

Since the incident, the NFL star spoke at the NFL Honors awards in February, telling the audience his new "purpose" to raise awareness about heart health is "greater than any game in this world."

Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Then in March, the Bills safety met with President Joe Biden at the White house and later appeared in front of Congress to speak in support of the Access to AEDs Act, which aims to help place more defibrillators in schools.

"I feel like this whole situation, everything that happened to me, was all a part of a bigger plan and a bigger picture," Hamlin told the American Heart Association earlier this month.

"God seen that my purpose is bigger than just football. Way bigger than just football," Hamlin added. "I always knew that. I've always felt like I was more than just an athlete and a football player and he gave me a purpose and something to stand for that's way bigger than just a game."