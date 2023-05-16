Damar Hamlin Wins NFL's Adversity Award Months After Mid-Game Cardiac Arrest

Hamlin has said the incident gave him a new "purpose" that's "greater than any game in this world"

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 10:50 AM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Damar Hamlin won the NFL's adversity award Monday, four months after an on-field cardiac arrest shocked viewers and changed the course of his life.

The annual George Halas Award is voted on by the Professional Football Writers of America and "given to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes adversity to succeed," according to The Associated Press.

Hamlin, 25, said last month that he plans on playing football again. The Buffalo Bills said doctors had "fully cleared" the NFL safety to return to football just months after his frightening collapse live on Monday Night Football.

"This was a life-changing event, but it's not the end of my story," Hamlin said after the Bills' announcement. "I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Doctors say his collapse, which occurred after making a seemingly routine tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, was caused by commotio cordis. The NFL canceled the game after fans in the stadium watched the teams' medical staff give Hamlin CPR before he was rushed to the hospital.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hamlin ultimately recovered, leaving the hospital nine days later and finding a new calling as a heart health advocate.

Since the incident, the NFL star spoke at the NFL Honors awards in February, telling the audience his new "purpose" to raise awareness about heart health is "greater than any game in this world."

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin tours the U.S. Capitol prior to an event with lawmakers to introduce the Access to AEDs Act on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, helped introduce the bill that would improve students' access to defibrillators in public and private elementary and secondary schools. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Then in March, the Bills safety met with President Joe Biden at the White house and later appeared in front of Congress to speak in support of the Access to AEDs Act, which aims to help place more defibrillators in schools.

"I feel like this whole situation, everything that happened to me, was all a part of a bigger plan and a bigger picture," Hamlin told the American Heart Association earlier this month.

"God seen that my purpose is bigger than just football. Way bigger than just football," Hamlin added. "I always knew that. I've always felt like I was more than just an athlete and a football player and he gave me a purpose and something to stand for that's way bigger than just a game."

Related Articles
Olympic Gold Medalist, Founder of Always Dream, and Author Kristi Yamaguchi is seen on Central Park West while participating in the 2nd Annual Japan Day Parade in New York City on May 13, 2023. Yamaguchi is the Parade‚Äôs Grand Marshal. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Honorary Chairman, Ambassador Mikio Mori, the Consul General of Japan in New York also marched in the parade. Pictured: Kristi Yamaguchi Ref: SPL6704862 130523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews.com Shutterstock USA: 1 646 419 4452 UK: 020 8068 3593 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Kristi Yamaguchi Calls NYC Japan Parade 'So Important' in Light of 'Anti-Asian Hate Sentiments' (Exclusive)
Jalen Hurts
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Continues to 'Be the Best Version of Myself' as He Earns Master's Degree
ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 10: Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach John Beilein is presented a game ball by Greg Harden celebrating his 800th Career Win prior to the start of the game against the Holy Cross Crusaders at Crisler Center on November 10, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tom Brady's Former Life Coach Greg Harden Says the QB 'Didn't Want to Be a Star' (Exclusive)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks to the graduates and crowd at the 215th commencement exercise for of Mount St Mary's University, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Emmitsburg, Md.. Bowles finished his degree in September of 2022 but wanted to walk the stage on Saturday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Graduates College at Age 59: 'You're Never Too Old'
Colorado Rockies trainers and manager Bud Black, left, tend to starting pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) after Feltner was hit in the head on a line drive hit by Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) in the second inning at Coors Field May 13, 2023. Feltner was helped off the field and taken to the clubhouse.
Rockies Pitcher Ryan Feltner Suffers Fractured Skull After Ball to the Head: 'Could Have Been Worse'
Randi Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Jackson Mahomes' Mom Celebrates His Birthday Ahead of His Court Appearance for Sexual Assault Charges
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 12: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against Chiney Ogwumike #13 of the Los Angeles Sparks during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on May 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner Scores 10 Points in First WNBA Preseason Game Since Release: 'Grateful to Be Here' 
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the second inning of a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark on March 21, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona.
Mom of Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Dies the Day Before Mother's Day: 'He Has a Heavy Heart'
Ja Morant Suspended from Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant Suspended from Memphis Grizzlies After Allegedly Showing Gun on Instagram
Kevon Looney
Kevon Looney Calls His Mom and Dad Separately After Every Game: 'They've Got Notes' (Exclusive)
The Kelce Family
Travis and Jason Kelce Say They Would Get Their Mom Donna the Same Gifts Every Holiday (Exclusive)
Snoop Dogg Competing Against Ryan Reynolds with Bid to Buy the Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds' Bid to Own Ottawa Senators Will Not Move Forward
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Inside
Dwyane Wade Tells Athletes 'Humble Yourself' to Succeed After Retiring: 'There's Much More Left' (Exclusive)
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during the Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Mookie Betts Launches Podcast, Says He's 'Not Going to Waste' Life 'Only Thinking About Baseball' (Exclusive)
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Signs with Green Bay Packers: 'New Beginnings'
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady Reportedly in 'Deep Discussions' to Buy Partnership in Las Vegas Raiders