Damar Hamlin Says He'll Donate the $10 Million Raised After His Collapse to His Charity

About $10 million has been donated to two online fundraisers since his cardiac arrest on the field in January

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023 02:00 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

The roughly $10 million raised for Damar Hamlin in the wake of his mid-game collapse will be donated to the NFL star's charity, he announced Monday.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the 25-year-old Buffalo Bills star shared his plans for the money fans donated back in January to a GoFundMe he originally set up for a local toy drive.

"We have been very deliberate and intentional about taking our time to set my charity up properly," Hamlin told the AP. "I'm excited to begin sharing news about programs we are creating to impact a generation of youth and give back to others."

The AP reported that Hamlin applied for a retroactive tax-exempt status for his Chasing M's Foundation in Pennsylvania earlier this month. The filing also clarified Chasing M's mission, which Hamlin wrote is to support "the aspirations of youth and community members through sports [and] education" and help "promote health and safety in sports through CPR & AED training," according to the news outlet.

Between the GoFundMe and another online campaign organized by The Giving Back Fund, there has been about $10 million donated to the NFL star, who is now gearing up to return to the field since collapsing from cardiac arrest during a game on January 2.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Bryan Bennett/Getty

The frightening incident — which saw Hamlin's heart stop after making a tackle during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals — shocked the sports world, leaving many worried Hamlin might not recover.

But after nine days in the hospital, the Bills safety was discharged and began his road to recovery.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the process, Hamlin has become one of the most inspirational figures in sports today.

Hamlin gave a speech at the NFL Honors awards in February, telling the audience he has a newfound "purpose greater than any game in this world" to raise awareness about heart health.

And in March, the Bills safety met with President Joe Biden at the White House and later appeared in front of Congress to speak in support of the Access to AEDs Act, which aims to help place more defibrillators in schools.

Last month, the Bills announced doctors had "fully cleared" Hamlin to play football again and he told fans he's been making "so much progress."

"Physically, I'm getting stronger," Hamlin told the American Heart Association in an interview last week, his second sit down since his cardiac arrest.

"I'm just trying to focus on the right foot in front of the left," he added.

Related Articles
tiger woods and his ex-girlfriend erica herman
Tiger Woods' Ex Claims He Had His Lawyer Break Up With Her at the Airport in Fake Vacation 'Scheme'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsAHWaSus4e/?hl=en Congrats to @simonebiles & @jowens 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 💋💋💋💋💋💋 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/CsAHmyNuOvA/?hl=en Verified Congrats @simonebiles & @jowens such a fun weekend. It was soooooo great to be back together again 🤍🤍🤍❤️❤️❤️ 1h
Aly Raisman Says It's 'So Fun to Be Back Together to Celebrate' Simone Biles at Her Second Wedding
Simone Biles Wedding credit STANLEY BABB/stanlo photography
Simone Biles Shares All the Details of Her 'Magical' Mexico Wedding — See the Photos!
The Weeknd Joins Bidding Groups for Ottawa Senators Alongside Snoop Dogg, Ryan Reynolds
The Weeknd Joins Bidding War for the Ottawa Senators Against Snoop Dogg and Ryan Reynolds
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrCa9JsN3lX/?hl=en. Simone Biles/Instagram
Wedded Bliss! Simone Biles Shares Photo of Post-Wedding Bath With New Husband Jonathan Owens
Oakland A's Announcer Glen Kuiper Suspended
Oakland A's Play-By-Play Announcer Suspended Indefinitely After Seemingly Using a Racial Slur on Air
Cleveland Cavaliers Owner’s Son Who Represented Team at NBA Draft Dies at 26, Nick Gilbert
Nick Gilbert, Son of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner, Dead at 26: 'A True Inspiration'
Swimsuit 2023: Angel Reese
LSU's Angel Reese Makes Her 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue Debut: 'I Embrace My Body'
Bronny James
LeBron James' Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Basketball Legend Says
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas. Pictured: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen BACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens — Again! — During Destination Wedding in Mexico
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens pose on the field prior to Game One of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/stories/simonebiles/3096832733593585092/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Kicks Off Wedding Day in Mexico with Intimate Breakfast — See the Photos!
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 5: Medical staff tend to a fan who fell into the bullpen in the top of the first inning of the game during the game between the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Baseball Fan Taken to Trauma Center After Falling Over Protective Railing Into Red Sox Bullpen
Marlen P. and Anthony Davis arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Who Is Anthony Davis' Wife? All About Marlen Davis
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game
Tom Brady Denies Report Suggesting He May Want Out of Fox Broadcasting Contract: 'Fake News'
Saffie Joseph Jr. the trainer of Lord Miles during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby
Trainer Suspended From Kentucky Derby After 'Unexplained Sudden Deaths' of 2 Horses
Natalie Portman 'Angel City' TV Series premiere
Natalie Portman Says Angel City FC is 'a Continuation of the Mission' of Time's Up Movement