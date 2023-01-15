Damar Hamlin Visits Bills Teammates at Training Facility Less Than Two Weeks After Cardiac Arrest

After Damar Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute this week, it was only time before he paid a visit to his teammates.

The Bills safety, who had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition on Jan. 2, was reacquainted with some of his teammates during a visit to the team's Orchard Park practice facility on Saturday, a person with knowledge of Hamlin's schedule told The Associated Press and ESPN.

The 24-year-old NFL player's visit was documented by linebacker Matthew Milano, who shared a photo of Hamlin greeting teammates on his Instagram Story.

Matthew Milano/Instagram

In the photo, Hamlin is wearing a grey sweatsuit and a white balaclava, as he smiles big and exchanges handshakes with the team.

ESPN reported that Brooke Kromer, daughter of Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, shared a joyous tweet about Hamlin's visit to Orchard Park. "I saw Damar today & bawled my eyes out! What a miracle to see him walking," Kromer tweeted, adding that "The guys were all in great spirits" when Hamlin was at practice.

Of course, this isn't the safety's first interaction with his teammates since suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during a match-up against the Bengals. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared that days after the injury, Hamlin hopped on a video call and "mainly" communicated with hand gestures, but let his team know how grateful he was for them.

"We were able to hear him say, 'I love you boys,' to the team and to the people in the room," McDermott said on Audacy's WGR 550 SportsRadio show, The Extra Point with Sal & Joe.

The coach added it was "touching to see Damar, No. 1, through my own eyes," during the call. "I know that's something I'd been looking forward to, kind of needing to see, I guess."

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Monday, Hamlin was officially discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and brought to a hospital in Buffalo, which he has since been released from, in order to "continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills."

"I know some guys were champing at the bit to go see them, but against doctor's orders, just making sure that he's getting his rest from recovery and taking it slow, and obviously just trying to get back to being himself," quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday, per ESPN. "So, we'll take all the time that we need. But I hope he knows the guys are ready to see him."

Last weekend, Hamlin thanked fans and the NFL community for the outpouring of support he received over the week. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed," Hamlin tweeted. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!"

Before he was sent back home from the hospital in Buffalo, Hamlin updated Bills fans on Twitter by sharing that he was "still doing & passing a bunch of tests."

"Special thank-you to Buffalo General. It's been nothing but love since arrival," he added. "Keep me in y'all prayers, please!"

The Bills face off against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday for a Wild Card Game to kick off their postseason play.