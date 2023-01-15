Damar Hamlin Visits Bills Teammates at Training Facility Less Than Two Weeks After Cardiac Arrest

Bills linebacker Matthew Milano shared an image of Hamlin being embraced by teammates at the Orchard Park facility

By
Published on January 15, 2023 11:05 AM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

After Damar Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute this week, it was only time before he paid a visit to his teammates.

The Bills safety, who had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition on Jan. 2, was reacquainted with some of his teammates during a visit to the team's Orchard Park practice facility on Saturday, a person with knowledge of Hamlin's schedule told The Associated Press and ESPN.

The 24-year-old NFL player's visit was documented by linebacker Matthew Milano, who shared a photo of Hamlin greeting teammates on his Instagram Story.

damar hamlin. https://www.instagram.com/matthewmilano/?hl=en. Matthew Milano/Instagram
Matthew Milano/Instagram

In the photo, Hamlin is wearing a grey sweatsuit and a white balaclava, as he smiles big and exchanges handshakes with the team.

ESPN reported that Brooke Kromer, daughter of Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, shared a joyous tweet about Hamlin's visit to Orchard Park. "I saw Damar today & bawled my eyes out! What a miracle to see him walking," Kromer tweeted, adding that "The guys were all in great spirits" when Hamlin was at practice.

Of course, this isn't the safety's first interaction with his teammates since suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during a match-up against the Bengals. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared that days after the injury, Hamlin hopped on a video call and "mainly" communicated with hand gestures, but let his team know how grateful he was for them.

"We were able to hear him say, 'I love you boys,' to the team and to the people in the room," McDermott said on Audacy's WGR 550 SportsRadio show, The Extra Point with Sal & Joe.

The coach added it was "touching to see Damar, No. 1, through my own eyes," during the call. "I know that's something I'd been looking forward to, kind of needing to see, I guess."

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023
Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Monday, Hamlin was officially discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and brought to a hospital in Buffalo, which he has since been released from, in order to "continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills."

"I know some guys were champing at the bit to go see them, but against doctor's orders, just making sure that he's getting his rest from recovery and taking it slow, and obviously just trying to get back to being himself," quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday, per ESPN. "So, we'll take all the time that we need. But I hope he knows the guys are ready to see him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last weekend, Hamlin thanked fans and the NFL community for the outpouring of support he received over the week. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed," Hamlin tweeted. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!"

Before he was sent back home from the hospital in Buffalo, Hamlin updated Bills fans on Twitter by sharing that he was "still doing & passing a bunch of tests."

"Special thank-you to Buffalo General. It's been nothing but love since arrival," he added. "Keep me in y'all prayers, please!"

The Bills face off against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday for a Wild Card Game to kick off their postseason play.

Related Articles
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital and Will 'Continue His Rehabilitation at Home'
This is a 2022 photo of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of when this image was taken Buffalo Bills 2022 Football Headshots, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Jun 2022
Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'
Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: John Murphy, Voice of the Bills, speaks to the crowd before the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Bills Broadcaster John Murphy Is Recovering from Stroke That Occurred Before Damar Hamlin Injury
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
All About Bills Safety Damar Hamlin: From Pennsylvania Kid to NFL Starter
Rodney Thomas II #25 of the Indianapolis Colts; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Indianapolis Colts' Rodney Thomas II Has 'No Doubt' Damar Hamlin Will Recover: 'We All Got Him'
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Shares Gratitude in First Public Message Since Medical Emergency: 'Keep Praying for Me'
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses media following Damar Hamlin update
Damar Hamlin Told His Teammates 'I Love You Boys' During Team Zoom Call, Bills Coach Says
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses media following Damar Hamlin update
Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Says Damar Hamlin's Prognosis Is 'Very Encouraging'
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Be Resumed After Damar Hamlin Went into Cardiac Arrest, NFL Says
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills' Damar Hamlin Showed Signs of Progress Overnight, Says Friend: Report
This is a 2022 photo of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of when this image was taken Buffalo Bills 2022 Football Headshots, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Jun 2022
Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Has Shown Remarkable Improvement,' but Is 'Still Critically Ill'
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: A patch in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin in Team's First Game Since Player's on-Field Medical Emergency
Steelers Player Alex Highsmith Talks About Using CPR Celebration Following Damar Hamlin Health Scare
Steelers' Alex Highsmith Apologizes for Mock CPR Celebration a Week After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Josh Allen, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Requests Prayers for Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest