Damar Hamlin Shares Gratitude in First Public Message Since Medical Emergency: 'Keep Praying for Me'

His tweet comes one day after the Buffalo Bills gave an update that Hamlin was breathing on his own and able to speak with his family

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 7, 2023 06:45 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty

Damar Hamlin is thanking his fans for their support and well-wishes in his first message since suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety, who had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition following the incident, has made major strides in his recovery over the past few days and is now speaking out.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed," Hamlin tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! "

The National Football League plans to do just that, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Saturday that players and coaches across all 32 NFL teams would wear "Love for Damar 3" t-shirts during their warm-ups before games over the weekend "in a league-wide show of support for Damar."

The Buffalo Bills say players also hope to send their support to their teammate by wearing a special "3" patch for Hamlin during their match against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The team officially placed Hamlin on the injured reserve list on Friday.

The Bills announced that Hamlin was breathing on his own and had been able to speak to his family and care staff on Friday. On the same day, head coach Sean McDermott also said the team also got to speak to Hamlin for the first time since the accident via video call.

RELATED VIDEO: Damar Hamlin Now Breathing on His Own and Able to Talk: 'Continues to Progress Remarkably'

"We were able to hear him say, 'I love you boys,' to the team and to the people in the room," McDermott said on Audacy's WGR 550 SportsRadio show, The Extra Point with Sal & Joe.

McDermott said it was "touching to see Damar, number one, through my own eyes," during the call. "I know that's something I'd been looking forward to, kind of needing to see, I guess."

Hamlin's doctors noted on Thursday that his "neurologic function remains intact" as he was able to move his hands and feet, but more tests needed to be done to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.

One of his physicians, Dr. William Knight IV, further explained to the media that it is "entirely too early to project into the future" regarding a full recovery, as Hamlin's long-term recovery is still "a little ways" away.

