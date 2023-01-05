Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson

Published on January 5, 2023 03:57 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and wife Ciara look on prior to the Women's Singles Third Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Photo: Elsa/Getty

Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital.

As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and Russell Wilson.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety — who is now awake and responsive, his doctors said Thursday — has been hospitalized since Monday night, when he needed to be resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, donations have been pouring into Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser, which began with a goal of raising just $2,500. And the donors include a few major names — from $10,000 donations from both Brady and Ciara and Wilson, to $18,003 (a reference to Hamlin's #3 jersey) from Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots.

The two biggest donations, both $25,003, came from owner Jim Irsay and his Indianapolis Colts, and then Sheets Laundry Club, a sustainable laundry subscription service.

"One of Sheets' founders is a father and a lifelong Bills fan who is from Altoona PA, 2 hours from Hamlin's hometown of McKee Rocks, PA," the company explained on Twitter. "Helping kids has always been close to the heart of Sheets and we love everything Hamlin stands for."

Other major donors included L.A. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, with $10,000, and his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, with $12,000. The Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans also each donated $10,003.

Tom Brady.
L: Caption . PHOTO: John McCoy/Getty
R: Caption Tom Brady. PHOTO: Norm Hall/Getty Images

In an update on the campaign's page, Hamlin's representatives said they're "hopeful about Damar's future involvement in disbursing the incredibly generous contributions."

On Thursday, the Bills and Hamlin's agent said the Bills safety is awake and has "shown remarkable improvement." However, they noted he is "still critically ill."

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the Bills wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Had to Be Resuscitated a Second Time, Says Uncle

They added: "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

The NFL announced Tuesday that the postponed game between the Bengals and Bills will not be rescheduled for this week after the incident.

