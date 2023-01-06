Damar Hamlin Told His Teammates 'I Love You Boys' During Team Zoom Call, Bills Coach Says

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said the conversation with Hamlin was "much needed" for his players after the safety's frightening cardiac arrest

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 03:14 PM
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses media following Damar Hamlin update
Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty, Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Damar Hamlin was able to tell his teammates he loves them on Friday.

According to Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, the team got to talk to Hamlin, 24, for the first time since his cardiac arrest during a video call. McDermott said Hamlin "mainly" communicated with hand gestures during the call, but the safety was able to express his gratitude to teammates and Bills staff.

"We were able to hear him say, 'I love you boys,' to the team and to the people in the room," McDermott said on Audacy's WGR 550 SportsRadio show, The Extra Point with Sal & Joe.

McDermott said it was "touching to see Damar, number one, through my own eyes," during the call. "I know that's something I'd been looking forward to, kind of needing to see, I guess."

The head coach hadn't told the team they would be doing the video call with Hamlin, he told the radio show hosts.

McDermott recalled watching "the reaction in the room with the players and the staff and the team," as Hamlin appeared on the screen. "They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things to him," McDermott shared.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills and teammates react to an injury sustained by Damar Hamlin #3 during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals
Josh Allen, Damar Hamlin. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

He added that the call was "brief," yet "much needed" for the team.

McDermott said that Hamlin's teammates are being offered additional access to mental health resources amid the "traumatic" situation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hamlin is now breathing on his own and able to speak, the Buffalo Bills announced Friday morning, just days after he suffered cardiac arrest.

RELATED VIDEO: Damar Hamlin Now Breathing on His Own and Able to Talk: 'Continues to Progress Remarkably'

Doctors removed Hamlin's breathing tube overnight, the Bills said on Twitter. "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight," they said. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."

The safety's "neurologic function remains intact," they added, "and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

Related Articles
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly engaged
Olympic Ice Dancer Tessa Virtue Is Engaged to NHL Star Morgan Rielly: 'I Feel Very Fortunate'
Marcio Freire
'Mad Dogs' Surfer Márcio Freire Dead at 47 After Accident in Big Waves at Portugal Beach
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Now Breathing on His Own and Able to Talk: 'Continues to Progress Remarkably'
Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns coaches
Texas Longhorns Fire Basketball Coach Chris Beard After Felony Domestic Violence Charge: Reports
Peter Berg arrives at the premiere of the Netflix film Spenser Confidential, at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 February 2020. Premiere of the Netflix film Spenser Confidential, in Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020
Peter Berg on How George Floyd's Death Inspired Docuseries on High School Football Team Coached by Police
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Peyton Hillis
Former NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU After Saving His Kids from Drowning
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Be Resumed After Damar Hamlin Went into Cardiac Arrest, NFL Says
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses media following Damar Hamlin update
Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Says Damar Hamlin's Prognosis Is 'Very Encouraging'
Donovan Mitchell
Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Getting Drug Tested by NBA After 71-Point Performance
Carl Nassib Dating Danish Olympic Swimmer Søren Dahl
Buccaneers Player Carl Nassib Dating Danish Olympic Swimmer Søren Dahl: 'Big Boy Season'
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Mayor of Buffalo Says City Is Staying United After Damar Hamlin Injury: 'We Are a Strong Community'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and wife Ciara look on prior to the Women's Singles Third Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Able to Communicate,' Doctors Say: 'The Lights Are On'
image of Erick All, courtesy of his mother, Kelly All undated
College Football Star Erick All Reunites with Fireman Who Saved His Life as a Baby: 'It Felt Amazing'
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills take a knee after Damar Hamlin #3 of the Bills collapsed following making a tackle during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Says Playing Next Game 'Is Going to Be Tough' After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
This is a 2022 photo of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of when this image was taken Buffalo Bills 2022 Football Headshots, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Jun 2022
Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Has Shown Remarkable Improvement,' but Is 'Still Critically Ill'