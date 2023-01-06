Damar Hamlin Told His Teammates 'I Love You Boys' During Team Zoom Call, Bills Coach Says

Damar Hamlin was able to tell his teammates he loves them on Friday.

According to Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, the team got to talk to Hamlin, 24, for the first time since his cardiac arrest during a video call. McDermott said Hamlin "mainly" communicated with hand gestures during the call, but the safety was able to express his gratitude to teammates and Bills staff.

"We were able to hear him say, 'I love you boys,' to the team and to the people in the room," McDermott said on Audacy's WGR 550 SportsRadio show, The Extra Point with Sal & Joe.

McDermott said it was "touching to see Damar, number one, through my own eyes," during the call. "I know that's something I'd been looking forward to, kind of needing to see, I guess."

The head coach hadn't told the team they would be doing the video call with Hamlin, he told the radio show hosts.

McDermott recalled watching "the reaction in the room with the players and the staff and the team," as Hamlin appeared on the screen. "They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things to him," McDermott shared.

Josh Allen, Damar Hamlin. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

He added that the call was "brief," yet "much needed" for the team.

McDermott said that Hamlin's teammates are being offered additional access to mental health resources amid the "traumatic" situation.

Hamlin is now breathing on his own and able to speak, the Buffalo Bills announced Friday morning, just days after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Doctors removed Hamlin's breathing tube overnight, the Bills said on Twitter. "Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight," they said. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."

The safety's "neurologic function remains intact," they added, "and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."