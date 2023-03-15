Damar Hamlin Surprises His Little Brother on 'The' 'Masked Singer' Just Weeks After Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin had a sweet surprise for his little brother, Damir, by bringing him on stage at The Masked Singer to see his favorite Sesame Street characters.

In Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer, Damir gets to appear on the show and meet Elmo alongside his big brother.

The Buffalo Bills safety filmed the episode of Fox's singing series in January, just weeks after he had a cardiac arrest on the field during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In an exclusive sneak peek shared with PEOPLE, Damir walks through a door on stage and sits on a set of stairs next to Elmo. He tells Elmo his name is Damir and he is "here with his brother." The iconic Sesame Street character replies, "well, let's bring him out."

Hamlin, 24, then walks on stage to a massive cheer from The Masked Singer's studio audience. Judge Ken Jong tells Hamlin: "I'm just so glad you're here, but more importantly I'm just so glad you're healthy. The whole world loves you. The whole world loves you."

Hamlin says he "had to make it tonight" because of Damir. "My brother, you know, that's my world. I put family first. And he loves Sesame Street more than most things," Damar says.

Hamlin's cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game shocked the nation. He collapsed on the field and received CPR for 10 minutes before being taken off the field in an ambulance.

The incident happened after Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins early in the first quarter of the game. He quickly popped back up, before suddenly falling to the ground.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills said in a statement at the time, reporting that he was in "critical condition." He was released from hospital on Jan. 11.

In his first televised interview since the cardiac arrest, Hamlin said he has been "doing great" when speaking to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan on Feb. 13. "Still working through things. I'm still trying to process all the emotions, the trauma, that comes from dealing with a situation like that," the NFL star said.

Hamlin and his little brother will appear in tonight's Sesame Street night on The Masked Singer, along with Elmo, Big Bird and the Cookie Monster.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.