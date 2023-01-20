Damar Hamlin Is Still on Oxygen and Has a 'Lengthy Recovery' Ahead, Friend Says

Hamlin is still getting oxygen assistance and his heart is being monitored regularly, but he's "upbeat and positive," a close friend told ESPN on Thursday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 12:33 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Photo: Bryan Bennett/Getty

Damar Hamlin is still on the road to recovery.

Jordon Rooney, a longtime friend and business partner of 24-year-old Hamlin, told ESPN that the Buffalo Bills safety "still has a lengthy recovery" ahead of him, "despite being out of the hospital."

Hamlin "still requires oxygen," and is "having his heart monitored regularly," Rooney said on Thursday.

But Hamlin has been able to visit with teammates since his release from the hospital, his friend shared. "He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily," said Rooney.

As he continues on his road to recovery, Rooney said Hamlin remains "upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: The scoreboard illuminates a #3 in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Bills coach Sean McDermott and teammate Dion Dawkins also spoke highly of Hamlin's upbeat attitude as he continues to recover.

After McDermott shared at a press conference that Hamlin is at the team's facility almost daily, Dawkins said, per CNN, "His appearance, like walking around here, it's a positive thing, and [it's nice] to see Three [Hamlin's jersey number] just smile and just wave and just put his hearts up and keep it pushing."

He also called Hamlin "a positive energy bubble that's just floating around the facility."

On Thursday, Dawkins and Bills linebacker Von Miller shared photos of a new jewelry design honoring their teammate. Each Bills player received a "3" charm to represent Hamlin's jersey number.

Since Jan. 2, when Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati, the NFL community has participated in several tributes honoring the NFL star.

On Jan. 4, all 32 NFL teams changed their profile pictures on Twitter to a "Pray for Damar" graphic.

Hamlin has thanked the NFL community and fans for their support since the incident. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed," Hamlin tweeted on Jan. 7. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!"

