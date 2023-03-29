Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Speaks on Capitol Hill in Support of Access to AEDs Act

The NFL safety suffered cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during the Buffalo Bills' football game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Published on March 29, 2023 07:24 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) greets Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at an event to introduce the Access to AEDs Act on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, helped introduce the bill that would improve students' access to defibrillators in public and private elementary and secondary schools. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Damar Hamlin made a trip to Capitol Hill to advocate for an important cause.

Almost three months after the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during his team's Jan. 2 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 25-year-old athlete joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congressman Brian Higgins in Washington on Wednesday to support the Access to AEDs Act.

"The Access to AEDs Act would direct the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants to elementary and secondary schools in partnership with nonprofit healthcare organizations," according to a press release issued by the congressman's office. "The grants will support the development and implementation of programs that promote access to defibrillators in schools."

During the conference, Hamlin recounted his experience with cardiac arrest; at the time, medical staffers immediately rushed to the field to tend to him, performing CPR and administering oxygen before taking him to the hospital in an ambulance during the first quarter of the game.

"Thankfully, the medical team with the Buffalo Bills was prepared, and they saved my life," Hamlin said Wednesday.

"Sudden cardiac arrest happens to more than 7,000 kids under the age of 18 every year in our country," he continued. "The majority of the kids impacted are student athletes. Research shows that one in every 300 youth has an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk."

According to the American Heart Association, CPR can improve the chances of survival until emergency medical assistance arrives. Over 356,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the United States annually. It is often fatal if proper steps aren't taken immediately.

Added Hamlin on Wednesday, "For schools that have AEDs, the survival rate for the children from sudden cardiac arrest is seven times higher. The Access to AEDs Act will help ensure that schools are just as prepared and trained to respond in a time of crisis as those on the sideline of an NFL game."

In a February interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, Hamlin explained that he is currently working with the American Heart Association to educate others about heart health.

"Right now, I'm teaming up with the American Heart Association," he said. "We're trying to get 3 million people to apply and learn CPR, and that's something I feel is important because it really did save my life that night."

