Damar Hamlin Reveals Cause of His Cardiac Arrest: 'Leading Cause of Death in Youth Athletes'

Hamlin also confirmed he plans on returning to the NFL during a press conference on Tuesday

By
Natasha Dye
Published on April 18, 2023 04:59 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
Photo: Greg M Cooper/AP/Shutterstock

Damar Hamlin has revealed the cause of his cardiac arrest after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field in January.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Hamlin, 25, said he was diagnosed with commotio cordis and described the condition as "a direct blow at a specific point in your heartbeat that cause cardiac arrest, and five to seven seconds later, you fall out."

According to Dr. Gordon F. Tomaselli on behalf of the American Heart Association, commotio cordis is "a rare cardiac arrest immediately following a blow to the chest" that "induces a potentially lethal heart rhythm disturbance, or arrhythmia, called ventricular fibrillation."

Hamlin told reporters that commotio cordis is "the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports" and he'll be "personally taking a step" to combat that statistic and raise awareness.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Megan Briggs/Getty

Hamlin, who hopes the awareness will lead to greater education and access to CPR, also took a moment to thank the medical professionals who treated him "with the care of their children," he said.

"First, I want to just start with saying I'm thankful and I'm blessed," said Hamlin, who went on to shout out the "wonderful medical staff" and his "wonderful coaches and teammates" in Buffalo.

During Tuesday's presser, Hamlin said he is planning to return to the sport now that he's been cleared by medical professionals. "I plan on making a comeback to the NFL," Hamlin confirmed.

"I got a long journey to go, but I'm committed to it each day," said Hamlin. "So I thank everybody for being on this journey with me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Tuesday that Hamlin is medically cleared to play again.

"He's fully cleared, he's here and…he's in a great headspace to come back and make his return," Beane said during a press conference.

In February, a month after Hamlin said the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical teams saved his life, the NFL star told Good Morning America he "eventually" wanted to play football again, but was leaving that decision "in God's hands."

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty

In March, Hamlin joined Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congressman Brian Higgins in Washington on Wednesday to support the Access to AEDs Act.

"The Access to AEDs Act would direct the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants to elementary and secondary schools in partnership with nonprofit healthcare organizations," according to a press release issued by the congressman's office. "The grants will support the development and implementation of programs that promote access to defibrillators in schools."

During the event, Hamlin recounted his experience with cardiac arrest and offered statistics around how often young athletes also experience it.

"Sudden cardiac arrest happens to more than 7,000 kids under the age of 18 every year in our country," he continued. "The majority of the kids impacted are student athletes. Research shows that one in every 300 youth has an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk."

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) greets Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at an event to introduce the Access to AEDs Act on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, helped introduce the bill that would improve students' access to defibrillators in public and private elementary and secondary schools. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty

According to the American Heart Association, CPR can improve the chances of survival until emergency medical assistance arrives. Over 356,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the United States annually. It is often fatal if proper steps aren't taken immediately.

Added Hamlin on Wednesday, "For schools that have AEDs, the survival rate for the children from sudden cardiac arrest is seven times higher. The Access to AEDs Act will help ensure that schools are just as prepared and trained to respond in a time of crisis as those on the sideline of an NFL game."

