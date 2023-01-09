Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'

Damar Hamlin is heading back to Buffalo.

One week after the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition, Hamlin's doctors have announced he has officially been discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. William Knight IV confirmed Hamlin's release on Monday, adding that he is currently on his way to Buffalo, New York, where he will be transferred to another hospital under "very capable and excellent" medical care. "This is the next stage of his recovery," said Dr. Knight.

"We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery," said Dr. Pritts. As he heads home, Pritts says Hamlin will "continue to undergo a series of tests."

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field after taking a hard tackle to his chest in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He received CPR for 10 minutes and appeared to be given oxygen before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Hamlin's doctors, Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight IV, noted on Thursday that his "neurologic function remains intact" as he was able to move his hands and feet, but more tests needed to be done to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.

One of his doctors further explained to the media that it is "entirely too early to project into the future" regarding a full recovery, as Hamlin's long-term recovery is still "a little ways" away.

The Bills announced Friday that Hamlin was breathing on his own and had been able to speak to his family and care staff. On the same day, head coach Sean McDermott also said the team also got to speak to Hamlin for the first time since the accident via video call.

"We were able to hear him say, 'I love you boys,' to the team and to the people in the room," McDermott said on Audacy's WGR 550 SportsRadio show, The Extra Point with Sal & Joe.

McDermott said it was "touching to see Damar, number one, through my own eyes," during the call. "I know that's something I'd been looking forward to, kind of needing to see, I guess."

Hamlin was officially put on the Bills' injured reserve list on Friday.

On Saturday, Hamlin thanked fans and the NFL community for the outpouring of support he received over the week.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed," Hamlin tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! "