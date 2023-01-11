Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital and Will 'Continue His Rehabilitation at Home'

The good news keeps coming for Damar Hamlin!

The Buffalo Bills safety has been discharged from the hospital and is headed home, according to a statement from the team shared on Wednesday.

The Bills shared that Hamlin, 24, went through "a comprehensive medical evaluation" and a "series of cardiac, neurological, and vascular testing" on Tuesday after being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Monday.

Hamlin's lead critical care physician Dr. Jamie Nadler said, "We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," according to the team's statement.

Hamlin had been transferred to the institute after spending a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Ohio under the care of Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts.

Both Pritts and Knight called Hamlin's medical team in Buffalo "very capable and excellent" during a press conference on Monday announcing his transfer.

"We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery," said Pritts on Monday.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field after a hard tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He received CPR for 10 minutes and appeared to be given oxygen before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Hamlin was officially put on the Bills' injured reserve list on Friday.

On Saturday, the Bills player thanked fans and the NFL community for the outpouring of support he received over the week.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed," Hamlin tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!"

Both of Hamlin's doctors in Cincinnati spoke highly of his character on Monday, sharing that, "he's got an amazing, genuine sense of humor." Pritts said, "His family is amazing and we're happy he's with them."

For the long term, doctors anticipate Hamlin "would have likely ongoing needs," which may include "therapy or working with different specialists." Fortunately, Knight explained that because "he appears to be neurologically completely intact" at this point, "there's no reason to believe that he won't continue his path to recovery."