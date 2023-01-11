Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital and Will 'Continue His Rehabilitation at Home'

"We are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Hamlin's lead physician said on Wednesday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 12:10 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

The good news keeps coming for Damar Hamlin!

The Buffalo Bills safety has been discharged from the hospital and is headed home, according to a statement from the team shared on Wednesday.

The Bills shared that Hamlin, 24, went through "a comprehensive medical evaluation" and a "series of cardiac, neurological, and vascular testing" on Tuesday after being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Monday.

Hamlin's lead critical care physician Dr. Jamie Nadler said, "We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," according to the team's statement.

Hamlin had been transferred to the institute after spending a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Ohio under the care of Dr. William Knight IV and Dr. Timothy Pritts.

Both Pritts and Knight called Hamlin's medical team in Buffalo "very capable and excellent" during a press conference on Monday announcing his transfer.

"We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery," said Pritts on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field after a hard tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He received CPR for 10 minutes and appeared to be given oxygen before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Hamlin was officially put on the Bills' injured reserve list on Friday.

On Saturday, the Bills player thanked fans and the NFL community for the outpouring of support he received over the week.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed," Hamlin tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!"

Both of Hamlin's doctors in Cincinnati spoke highly of his character on Monday, sharing that, "he's got an amazing, genuine sense of humor." Pritts said, "His family is amazing and we're happy he's with them."

For the long term, doctors anticipate Hamlin "would have likely ongoing needs," which may include "therapy or working with different specialists." Fortunately, Knight explained that because "he appears to be neurologically completely intact" at this point, "there's no reason to believe that he won't continue his path to recovery."

Related Articles
This is a 2022 photo of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of when this image was taken Buffalo Bills 2022 Football Headshots, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Jun 2022
Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Shares Gratitude in First Public Message Since Medical Emergency: 'Keep Praying for Me'
Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Able to Communicate,' Doctors Say: 'The Lights Are On'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Now Breathing on His Own and Able to Talk: 'Continues to Progress Remarkably'
Steelers Player Alex Highsmith Talks About Using CPR Celebration Following Damar Hamlin Health Scare
Steelers' Alex Highsmith Apologizes for Mock CPR Celebration a Week After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals
This is a 2022 photo of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of when this image was taken Buffalo Bills 2022 Football Headshots, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Jun 2022
Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Has Shown Remarkable Improvement,' but Is 'Still Critically Ill'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
All NFL Teams to Wear 'Love for Damar 3' Shirts in Support of Hamlin, Commissioner Goodell Says
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin's Collapse Will Not Happen This Week, NFL Says
All NFL teams changed their Twitter profile picture to 'Pray for Damar'
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills' Damar Hamlin Showed Signs of Progress Overnight, Says Friend: Report
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Had to Be Resuscitated a Second Time, Says Uncle
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses media following Damar Hamlin update
Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Says Damar Hamlin's Prognosis Is 'Very Encouraging'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and wife Ciara look on prior to the Women's Singles Third Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: John Murphy, Voice of the Bills, speaks to the crowd before the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Bills Broadcaster John Murphy Is Recovering from Stroke That Occurred Before Damar Hamlin Injury