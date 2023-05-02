Damar Hamlin on His Recovery From Cardiac Arrest: 'Physically, I'm Getting Stronger' (Exclusive)

Last month, the Buffalo Bills announced doctors have "fully cleared" Hamlin to play football again

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 12:04 PM
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin says he's experienced "a rollercoaster of emotions" recently, as he's gearing up for his return to the football field.

In a new interview with the American Heart Association, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Buffalo Bills star opens up about his recovery from a mid-game cardiac arrest on live television in January and the new "purpose" he's found as a heart health advocate.

"I'm just trying to focus on the right foot in front of the left," Hamlin, 25, tells host Nancy Brown, the CEO of the American Heart Association. "I'm learning going with the flow and emotions is just best. Not worrying about trying to control too much of how you're feeling."

The new interview marks only the second time Hamlin has spoked publicly about the January 2 incident, when he collapsed on the field after making a tackle and required CPR.

The shocking emergency — which doctors say was caused by commotio cordis — halted the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, and made headlines around the world as family, friends and fans awaited word about his status.

Hamlin eventually recovered from being in critical condition, leaving the hospital nine days later and emotionally returning to stand on the sidelines with his Buffalo teammates during the NFL playoffs.

Then last month, the Bills announced doctors had "fully cleared" Hamlin to play football again as he told fans he's been making "so much progress."

Now, the NFL star says he's getting back to his old self.

"Physically, I'm getting stronger," Hamlin says in the new interview, smiling and pumping his arms like he's lifting weights.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since the on-field incident in January, Hamlin has become one of the most influential figures in sports.

Hamlin gave a speech at the NFL Honors awards in February, telling the audience he has a newfound "purpose greater than any game in this world" to raise awareness about heart health. And in March, the Bills safety met with President Joe Biden at the White house and later appeared in front of Congress to speak in support of the Access to AEDs Act, which aims to help place more defibrillators in schools.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023
Damar Hamlin. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That day felt like "a dream," Hamlin tells AHA in the new interview.

"I feel like this whole situation, everything that happened to me, was all a part of a bigger plan and a bigger picture," he says.

"God seen that my purpose is bigger than just football. Way bigger than just football," Hamlin adds. "I always knew that. I've always felt like I was more than just an athlete and a football player and he gave me a purpose and something to stand for that's way bigger than just a game."

Related Articles
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Hold Hands While Wearing Monochromatic Looks at Met Gala 2023
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Brittney Griner Makes 2023 Met Gala Debut 5 Months After Release from Russia
Deion Sanders, Isaiah Bolden
Deion Sanders Says He's 'Ashamed' of the NFL After Only 1 HBCU Player Selected in Draft
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt attend the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
J.J. Watt Jokes He's 'Retired From Retirement' and Going Back to Football — as an English Soccer Owner
Vanessa Laine Bryant; Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Late Daughter Gianna's 17th Birthday: 'Miss You So Much, Sweet Angel'
Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Brittney Griner Meets Joe Biden for the First Time After Prisoner Swap: 'Emotional for Both of Us'
Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett's Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in a Pool
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrWk9p5v_Tv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=809607e1-bf7a-4985-9c0a-d73ca390ffbc. cubs/Instagram; GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 24: Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the first half against the Utah Utes in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 24, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Cubs Fan Wears Kim Mulkey's Pink Feathered Jacket to Game After Losing Twitter Bet
Jayson Tatum Apologizes to Janet Jackson for Delaying Her Concert: ‘She Had to Postpone Her Show’
Jayson Tatum Apologizes to 'Legend' Janet Jackson for Postponed Concert: 'We Were Supposed to Close It Out'
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Reveal Their Secret Super Bowl Bet – and It Involves a 'Bearded Baby'
Bryan Bresee Family https://twitter.com/espn/status/1651794603295617024
First-Round Pick Bryan Bresee Honors Younger Sister Who Died of Brain Cancer at NFL Draft
Beloved Boston Celtics Executive Heather Walker Dies of Rare Brain Cancer
Beloved Boston Celtics Executive Heather Walker Dies of Rare Brain Cancer: 'So Loving and Caring'
US basketball player Brittney Griner, of the Phoenix Mercury, speaks during a news conference at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on April 27, 2023.
Brittney Griner Tears Up Reuniting with Mercury Reporter in First Press Conference: 'Made Me Cry'
Brittney Griner Returns to Basketball Court with Phoenix Mercury: ‘There She Is’
Brittney Griner Says She'll 'Never Go Overseas to Play Again' After Her Russian Imprisonment
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Ime Udoka Speaks Publicly About Affair, Says He Feels 'Much More Remorse Even Now'