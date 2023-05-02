Damar Hamlin on His Recovery From Cardiac Arrest: 'Physically, I'm Getting Stronger' (Exclusive)

Damar Hamlin says he's experienced "a rollercoaster of emotions" recently, as he's gearing up for his return to the football field.

In a new interview with the American Heart Association, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Buffalo Bills star opens up about his recovery from a mid-game cardiac arrest on live television in January and the new "purpose" he's found as a heart health advocate.

"I'm just trying to focus on the right foot in front of the left," Hamlin, 25, tells host Nancy Brown, the CEO of the American Heart Association. "I'm learning going with the flow and emotions is just best. Not worrying about trying to control too much of how you're feeling."

The new interview marks only the second time Hamlin has spoked publicly about the January 2 incident, when he collapsed on the field after making a tackle and required CPR.

The shocking emergency — which doctors say was caused by commotio cordis — halted the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, and made headlines around the world as family, friends and fans awaited word about his status.

Hamlin eventually recovered from being in critical condition, leaving the hospital nine days later and emotionally returning to stand on the sidelines with his Buffalo teammates during the NFL playoffs.

Then last month, the Bills announced doctors had "fully cleared" Hamlin to play football again as he told fans he's been making "so much progress."

Now, the NFL star says he's getting back to his old self.

"Physically, I'm getting stronger," Hamlin says in the new interview, smiling and pumping his arms like he's lifting weights.

Damar Hamlin. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since the on-field incident in January, Hamlin has become one of the most influential figures in sports.

Hamlin gave a speech at the NFL Honors awards in February, telling the audience he has a newfound "purpose greater than any game in this world" to raise awareness about heart health. And in March, the Bills safety met with President Joe Biden at the White house and later appeared in front of Congress to speak in support of the Access to AEDs Act, which aims to help place more defibrillators in schools.

Damar Hamlin. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That day felt like "a dream," Hamlin tells AHA in the new interview.

"I feel like this whole situation, everything that happened to me, was all a part of a bigger plan and a bigger picture," he says.

"God seen that my purpose is bigger than just football. Way bigger than just football," Hamlin adds. "I always knew that. I've always felt like I was more than just an athlete and a football player and he gave me a purpose and something to stand for that's way bigger than just a game."