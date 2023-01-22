Damar Hamlin Honored as Bills and Bengals Meet for First Rematch Since His Cardiac Arrest

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals fans held touching tributes for Bills safety Damar Hamlin before a very snowy kickoff at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The game was the first rematch for the two teams since Jan. 2, when Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter. The game was suspended as Hamlin was rushed to the hospital.

The Bills shared video of Hamlin at Highmark Stadium along with his family, visiting the locker room before the game started. There was plenty of talk about his recovery during the pregame show and a nod to him in the video played before kickoff. He did not visit the field, going to a suite to watch the game.

The stadium was full of fans holding signs in support of Hamlin.

Hamlin was released from the hospital on Jan. 9 and has improved significantly, but is far from fully healed. On Thursday, Hamlin's close friend and business partner Jordon Rooney told ESPN that the Buffalo Bills safety "still has a lengthy recovery" ahead of him, "despite being out of the hospital."

Hamlin "still requires oxygen," and is "having his heart monitored regularly," Rooney said on Thursday. But Hamlin has been able to visit with teammates since his release from the hospital, his friend shared. "He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily," said Rooney.

As he continues on his road to recovery, Rooney said Hamlin remains "upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."

After Hamlin's collapse, the city of Buffalo showed support for him in many ways, including lighting City Hall and the Niagara Falls Buffalo Bills colors and donating to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation community toy drive, which now has raised more than $7 million.

Other Buffalo sports teams also rallied behind Hamlin, including the Buffalo Sabres, who showed up to their game against the Washington Capitals wearing "Love For 3" shirts.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told PEOPLE that "during times of tragedy, times of difficulty, the people of Buffalo look for ways to help each other, to look out for each other, to lift each other up and get through it."