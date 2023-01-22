Entertainment Sports Damar Hamlin Honored as Bills and Bengals Meet for First Rematch Since His Cardiac Arrest The last time the two teams played each other on Jan. 2, Hamlin collapsed on the field and spent a week in the hospital By Natasha Dye Natasha Dye Twitter Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports. People Editorial Guidelines and Ryan Parker Ryan Parker Twitter Senior News Editor, Weekends People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 22, 2023 03:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals fans held touching tributes for Bills safety Damar Hamlin before a very snowy kickoff at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. The game was the first rematch for the two teams since Jan. 2, when Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter. The game was suspended as Hamlin was rushed to the hospital. The Bills shared video of Hamlin at Highmark Stadium along with his family, visiting the locker room before the game started. There was plenty of talk about his recovery during the pregame show and a nod to him in the video played before kickoff. He did not visit the field, going to a suite to watch the game. The stadium was full of fans holding signs in support of Hamlin. Bengals' Joe Burrow Talks Concussions, Says He's 'Been Hit and Forgot the Rest of the Game' Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock Hamlin was released from the hospital on Jan. 9 and has improved significantly, but is far from fully healed. On Thursday, Hamlin's close friend and business partner Jordon Rooney told ESPN that the Buffalo Bills safety "still has a lengthy recovery" ahead of him, "despite being out of the hospital." Hamlin "still requires oxygen," and is "having his heart monitored regularly," Rooney said on Thursday. But Hamlin has been able to visit with teammates since his release from the hospital, his friend shared. "He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily," said Rooney. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. As he continues on his road to recovery, Rooney said Hamlin remains "upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this." After Hamlin's collapse, the city of Buffalo showed support for him in many ways, including lighting City Hall and the Niagara Falls Buffalo Bills colors and donating to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation community toy drive, which now has raised more than $7 million. Jeff Lewis/AP/Shutterstock Other Buffalo sports teams also rallied behind Hamlin, including the Buffalo Sabres, who showed up to their game against the Washington Capitals wearing "Love For 3" shirts. Mayor of Buffalo Says City Is Staying United After Damar Hamlin Injury: 'We Are a Strong Community' Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told PEOPLE that "during times of tragedy, times of difficulty, the people of Buffalo look for ways to help each other, to look out for each other, to lift each other up and get through it."