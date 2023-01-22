Damar Hamlin Honored as Bills and Bengals Meet for First Rematch Since His Cardiac Arrest

The last time the two teams played each other on Jan. 2, Hamlin collapsed on the field and spent a week in the hospital

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on January 22, 2023 03:11 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals fans held touching tributes for Bills safety Damar Hamlin before a very snowy kickoff at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The game was the first rematch for the two teams since Jan. 2, when Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during the first quarter. The game was suspended as Hamlin was rushed to the hospital.

The Bills shared video of Hamlin at Highmark Stadium along with his family, visiting the locker room before the game started. There was plenty of talk about his recovery during the pregame show and a nod to him in the video played before kickoff. He did not visit the field, going to a suite to watch the game.

The stadium was full of fans holding signs in support of Hamlin.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock

Hamlin was released from the hospital on Jan. 9 and has improved significantly, but is far from fully healed. On Thursday, Hamlin's close friend and business partner Jordon Rooney told ESPN that the Buffalo Bills safety "still has a lengthy recovery" ahead of him, "despite being out of the hospital."

Hamlin "still requires oxygen," and is "having his heart monitored regularly," Rooney said on Thursday. But Hamlin has been able to visit with teammates since his release from the hospital, his friend shared. "He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily," said Rooney.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As he continues on his road to recovery, Rooney said Hamlin remains "upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this."

After Hamlin's collapse, the city of Buffalo showed support for him in many ways, including lighting City Hall and the Niagara Falls Buffalo Bills colors and donating to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation community toy drive, which now has raised more than $7 million.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Lewis/AP/Shutterstock (13701855c) Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) warms up wearing a Love for Damar shirt for Damar Hamlin before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, in Las Vegas, NV Chiefs Raiders Football, Las Vegas, United States - 07 Jan 2023
Jeff Lewis/AP/Shutterstock

Other Buffalo sports teams also rallied behind Hamlin, including the Buffalo Sabres, who showed up to their game against the Washington Capitals wearing "Love For 3" shirts.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told PEOPLE that "during times of tragedy, times of difficulty, the people of Buffalo look for ways to help each other, to look out for each other, to lift each other up and get through it."

Related Articles
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Is Still on Oxygen and Has a 'Lengthy Recovery' Ahead, Friend Says
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills Teammates at Training Facility Less Than Two Weeks After Cardiac Arrest
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Is at Bills' Facilities Almost Daily Since His Release from the Hospital, Coach Says
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Be Resumed After Damar Hamlin Went into Cardiac Arrest, NFL Says
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Celebrates Buffalo Bills' Wild Card Win with Simple, but Touching Emojis Message
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills' Damar Hamlin Showed Signs of Progress Overnight, Says Friend: Report
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin's Collapse Will Not Happen This Week, NFL Says
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field and Receiving CPR
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Had to Be Resuscitated a Second Time, Says Uncle
CHUCK HUGHES While the helmet of Chuck Hughes, Detroit Lions' wide receiver, lies near spot where he fell in the closing minute of play, between the Lions and Chicago Bears
Widow of NFL Player Who Died on Field 'Very Emotional' Over Damar Hamlin's Collapse
All NFL teams changed their Twitter profile picture to 'Pray for Damar'
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition
Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital and Will 'Continue His Rehabilitation at Home'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
'The Scariest Thing I've Ever Seen': Inside the Bengals' Stadium After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
This is a 2022 photo of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of when this image was taken Buffalo Bills 2022 Football Headshots, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Jun 2022
Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'