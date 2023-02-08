Damar Hamlin 'Guaranteed' to Return to the Field, Says NFL Players Union Doctor

Dr. Thom Mayer, the medical director of the NFL Players Association, made an appearance on SiriusXM Doctor Radio's 'Heart to Heart' show

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Published on February 8, 2023 06:01 PM
Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty

When Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a game in January, many fans wondered if the Buffalo Bills' safety would play again.

This week, a NFL Players Association doctor said he believes the 24-year-old will likely return to the field after his recovery.

"I don't want to get into HIPAA issues, but I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again," Dr. Thom Mayer, the medical director of the NFL Players Association, said during an appearance on SiriusXM Doctor Radio's Heart to Heart show.

Hamlin experienced the medical emergency during a game against the Cinnicinatti Bengals on Jan. 2 while attempting a tackle in the first quarter.

Moments after, Hamlin collapsed after rising to his feet, and first responders immediately performed CPR. He was then rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills later confirmed that Hamlin had suffered cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Bryan Bennett/Getty

The city of Buffalo showed its support for Hamlin in various ways, such as illuminating City Hall and Niagara Falls in the team's colors and donating to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation toy drive, which has now raised more than $7 million.

Hamlin was released from the hospital on Jan. 11. He shared his gratitude for those who helped save his life and supported him during his recovery with a message to Instagram later that month.

"As I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it's finally a good time to share a few things," he began. "I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self. Mentally, physically, even spiritually."

"I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that's just been coming in my way," Hamlin continued. "What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly."

RELATED VIDEO: Damar Hamlin Discharged from Hospital and Returning to Buffalo: 'Next Stage of His Recovery'

He later added that the support from the city of Cincinnati and the entire NFL touched him.

"Just to put team allegiance aside, to root for one kid's life and just the humanity of a player that's wearing Buffalo blue," Hamlin said, "to put humanity above team loyalty, you showed the world unity over division."

