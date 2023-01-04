Bills' Dion Dawkins Shares Emotional Message After Teammate Damar Hamlin's Collapse

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins shared an emotional message about athletes' vulnerability after his teammate Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest Monday night.

Dawkins, 28, asked the media to drop the facade of "superstars" and treat the players as "humans" while speaking to reporters. "We are not athletes, we are not superstars, we are not celebrities, we are not anything," he said.

"We are humans at this moment," Dawkins continued: "Our brother is fighting and we have taken off all of that armor and we're just being human."

Dawkins said that for now, the focus is on "our brotherhood" in the NFL and that his team's only concern is for "uniting with just positive vibes and positive spirits and positive prayer."

The Bills player explained that the NFL community is "all learning how to deal with this," and added that "this situation" is unprecedented in the league. "This is not a situation that the average person will go through."

As the media session continued, Dawkins shared what he's taken away from the incident so far: "It just makes you realize that we play a sport to entertain the world," he began. "With entertaining the entire world, we put our bodies, our minds, our entire careers on the line every single play."

Dawkins expanded on what players physically and mentally sacrifice in the league and urged fans to think twice before criticizing athletes so harshly. "Everybody is fighting for their best rep, and now you have somebody who's fighting for their life as well."

Josh Allen, Damar Hamlin. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Going forward, Dawkins hopes that Hamlin's scary injury will "put a shock into" people who are "quick to say anything bad about an athlete" online while watching games.

"We're all human and we try to be our best all we possibly can," he said. "At the end of the day, we are humans and we have families, and we care and we cry and we're vulnerable. We all have emotions and we feel the same pain that the regular person feels."

As of Wednesday morning, Hamlin was showing "promising" signs of recovery, according to a close friend of the athlete who spoke to ESPN.

Jordon Rooney, a friend and business partner to 24-year-old Hamlin, said that the Buffalo Bills safety remains sedated in the hospital as of Wednesday morning, but doctors in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center saw "promising readings" of recovery on Tuesday night.

Hamlin's agent Ron Butler also told ESPN Tuesday night that his client's oxygen levels had improved.

Hamlin collapsed on the field early in the first quarter on Monday night when he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He quickly popped back up after the tackle, before suddenly falling to the ground. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin and appeared to give him oxygen as he was loaded into an ambulance.

The 6'0", 200-lb. player was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center two miles away from the stadium. His parents, mother Nina and father Mario, were brought down from the stands to leave with him in the ambulance, ESPN reported.