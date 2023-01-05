Bengals QB Joe Burrow Says Playing Next Game 'Is Going to Be Tough' After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still shaken up after Damar Hamlin's collapse on Monday.

Burrow, 26, told reporters Wednesday that he "probably wants to play" in the Bengals' upcoming game on Sunday, but added that the team has "not been asked that" regarding players' comfort level about returning to play.

"We've had discussions as a team about what happened and about where we're at going forward and that's where we're at."

The Bengals star said he thinks "getting back to as normal as you can as fast as you can" is his preferred method of dealing with "these kinds of things."

However, he said he understands that not all of his teammates share that sentiment. "Like I said, everyone has a different way of dealing with it," said Burrow. "I'm sure if you polled the locker room there would be mixed votes on that. Personally, I think playing is going to be tough, but there's people that want to play, too, and there's people that don't."

Dylan Buell/Getty

Burrow described this week as "a scary, emotional time," for the NFL community.

"We haven't had that discussion as a team," Burrow told reporters. "There's definitely some side discussions about that, but that's not where we're at right now. So we've got a game to play on Sunday."

Focused, Burrow said it's the team's "job" to "get out there and execute and play the game the way that we need to play it to go and win." He added, "It is what it is."

As of Thursday morning, Hamlin is now awake, his agent told CNN. And in a statement on Twitter, the Buffalo Bills shared, "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours."

The statement continued: "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."