Bengals QB Joe Burrow Says Playing Next Game 'Is Going to Be Tough' After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

"Everyone has a different way of dealing with it," Burrow told reporters of the emotional scene after Hamlin's collapse

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 12:16 PM
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills take a knee after Damar Hamlin #3 of the Bills collapsed following making a tackle during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still shaken up after Damar Hamlin's collapse on Monday.

Burrow, 26, told reporters Wednesday that he "probably wants to play" in the Bengals' upcoming game on Sunday, but added that the team has "not been asked that" regarding players' comfort level about returning to play.

"We've had discussions as a team about what happened and about where we're at going forward and that's where we're at."

The Bengals star said he thinks "getting back to as normal as you can as fast as you can" is his preferred method of dealing with "these kinds of things."

However, he said he understands that not all of his teammates share that sentiment. "Like I said, everyone has a different way of dealing with it," said Burrow. "I'm sure if you polled the locker room there would be mixed votes on that. Personally, I think playing is going to be tough, but there's people that want to play, too, and there's people that don't."

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills take a knee after Damar Hamlin #3 of the Bills collapsed following making a tackle during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty

Burrow described this week as "a scary, emotional time," for the NFL community.

"We haven't had that discussion as a team," Burrow told reporters. "There's definitely some side discussions about that, but that's not where we're at right now. So we've got a game to play on Sunday."

Focused, Burrow said it's the team's "job" to "get out there and execute and play the game the way that we need to play it to go and win." He added, "It is what it is."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As of Thursday morning, Hamlin is now awake, his agent told CNN. And in a statement on Twitter, the Buffalo Bills shared, "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours."

The statement continued: "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Related Articles
This is a 2022 photo of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of when this image was taken Buffalo Bills 2022 Football Headshots, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Jun 2022
Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Has Shown Remarkable Improvement,' but Is 'Still Critically Ill'
Bills OL Dion Dawkins says 'We are Vulnerable Humans' After Damar Hamlin Injury
Bills' Dion Dawkins Shares Emotional Message After Teammate Damar Hamlin's Collapse
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin's Collapse Will Not Happen This Week, NFL Says
Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
All About Bills Safety Damar Hamlin: From Pennsylvania Kid to NFL Starter
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Had to Be Resuscitated a Second Time, Says Uncle
All NFL teams changed their Twitter profile picture to 'Pray for Damar'
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills' Damar Hamlin Showed Signs of Progress Overnight, Says Friend: Report
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
'The Scariest Thing I've Ever Seen': Inside the Bengals' Stadium After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Josh Allen, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Requests Prayers for Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field and Receiving CPR
CHUCK HUGHES While the helmet of Chuck Hughes, Detroit Lions' wide receiver, lies near spot where he fell in the closing minute of play, between the Lions and Chicago Bears
Widow of NFL Player Who Died on Field 'Very Emotional' Over Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Rodney Thomas II #25 of the Indianapolis Colts; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Indianapolis Colts' Rodney Thomas II Has 'No Doubt' Damar Hamlin Will Recover: 'We All Got Him'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin's Family Asks Fans to Keep Him 'In Your Prayers' as He Remains in Critical Condition
President Joe Biden looks on as he signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 18, 2022 in London, England. Foreign dignitaries, heads of state and other VIPs have visited Westminster Hall to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state prior to her funeral on Monday. They have also been invited to sign the book of condolence opened at Lancaster House. The 96-year-old monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III., Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.
Joe Biden Calls Damar Hamlin's Mom and Dad, Speaks 'at Length' About His Injury