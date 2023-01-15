Damar Hamlin Celebrates Buffalo Bills' Wild Card Win with Simple, but Touching Emojis Message

Hamlin paid a visit to his teammates at their training facility just one day before the game

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 15, 2023 07:36 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Although Damar Hamlin couldn't be on the field with his team, he's still celebrating with them in spirit.

The 24-year-old Bills safety shared a celebratory social media post following his team's win against the Miami Dolphins during their AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday.

The Buffalo player posted "W 🫶🏾💙❤️" on Twitter, and prior to the game, Hamiln tweeted that his "heart is with my guys as they compete today!" He added that he would do his part and "support" them "from home" as he focuses on his recovery.

And Hamlin had plenty to cheer for, as the Bills took an early lead on Sunday's game, scoring two touchdowns by the end of the first quarter. But the Dolphins came back strong in the third quarter, closing the score gap 34-24, after two turnovers by Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis in the third quarter, securing their win over the Dolphins. The Bills narrowly defeated the Dolphins 34-31 and will move on to play in the AFC divisional round.

Perhaps it was a visit from Hamlin at their training facility on Saturday that gave them the extra boost to push through for a win on Sunday

Hamlin's visit was documented by linebacker Matthew Milano, who shared a photo of Hamlin greeting teammates on his Instagram Story. In the photo, Hamlin is wearing a grey sweatsuit and a white balaclava, as he smiles big and exchanges handshakes with the team.

damar hamlin. https://www.instagram.com/matthewmilano/?hl=en. Matthew Milano/Instagram
Matthew Milano/Instagram

ESPN reported that Brooke Kromer, daughter of Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, shared a joyous tweet about Hamlin's visit to Orchard Park. "I saw Damar today & bawled my eyes out! What a miracle to see him walking," Kromer tweeted, adding that "The guys were all in great spirits" when Hamlin was at practice.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After spending over a week in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month, Hamlin was officially discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday. He was then brought to a hospital in Buffalo, which he has since been released from, in order to "continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills."

"I know some guys were champing at the bit to go see them, but against doctor's orders, just making sure that he's getting his rest from recovery and taking it slow, and obviously just trying to get back to being himself," Allen said Wednesday, per ESPN. "So, we'll take all the time that we need. But I hope he knows the guys are ready to see him."

Related Articles
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills Teammates at Training Facility Less Than Two Weeks After Cardiac Arrest
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Be Resumed After Damar Hamlin Went into Cardiac Arrest, NFL Says
Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest
This is a 2022 photo of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of when this image was taken Buffalo Bills 2022 Football Headshots, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Jun 2022
Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Has Shown Remarkable Improvement,' but Is 'Still Critically Ill'
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses media following Damar Hamlin update
Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Says Damar Hamlin's Prognosis Is 'Very Encouraging'
Josh Allen, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Requests Prayers for Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: A patch in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin in Team's First Game Since Player's on-Field Medical Emergency
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
All About Bills Safety Damar Hamlin: From Pennsylvania Kid to NFL Starter
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills' Damar Hamlin Showed Signs of Progress Overnight, Says Friend: Report
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Shares Gratitude in First Public Message Since Medical Emergency: 'Keep Praying for Me'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital and Will 'Continue His Rehabilitation at Home'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
All NFL Teams to Wear 'Love for Damar 3' Shirts in Support of Hamlin, Commissioner Goodell Says
All NFL teams changed their Twitter profile picture to 'Pray for Damar'
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Now Breathing on His Own and Able to Talk: 'Continues to Progress Remarkably'
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Had to Be Resuscitated a Second Time, Says Uncle