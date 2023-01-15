Damar Hamlin Celebrates Buffalo Bills' Wild Card Win with Simple, but Touching Emojis Message

Although Damar Hamlin couldn't be on the field with his team, he's still celebrating with them in spirit.

The 24-year-old Bills safety shared a celebratory social media post following his team's win against the Miami Dolphins during their AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday.

The Buffalo player posted "W 🫶🏾💙❤️" on Twitter, and prior to the game, Hamiln tweeted that his "heart is with my guys as they compete today!" He added that he would do his part and "support" them "from home" as he focuses on his recovery.

And Hamlin had plenty to cheer for, as the Bills took an early lead on Sunday's game, scoring two touchdowns by the end of the first quarter. But the Dolphins came back strong in the third quarter, closing the score gap 34-24, after two turnovers by Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis in the third quarter, securing their win over the Dolphins. The Bills narrowly defeated the Dolphins 34-31 and will move on to play in the AFC divisional round.

Perhaps it was a visit from Hamlin at their training facility on Saturday that gave them the extra boost to push through for a win on Sunday

Hamlin's visit was documented by linebacker Matthew Milano, who shared a photo of Hamlin greeting teammates on his Instagram Story. In the photo, Hamlin is wearing a grey sweatsuit and a white balaclava, as he smiles big and exchanges handshakes with the team.

ESPN reported that Brooke Kromer, daughter of Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, shared a joyous tweet about Hamlin's visit to Orchard Park. "I saw Damar today & bawled my eyes out! What a miracle to see him walking," Kromer tweeted, adding that "The guys were all in great spirits" when Hamlin was at practice.

After spending over a week in the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month, Hamlin was officially discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday. He was then brought to a hospital in Buffalo, which he has since been released from, in order to "continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills."

"I know some guys were champing at the bit to go see them, but against doctor's orders, just making sure that he's getting his rest from recovery and taking it slow, and obviously just trying to get back to being himself," Allen said Wednesday, per ESPN. "So, we'll take all the time that we need. But I hope he knows the guys are ready to see him."