Damar Hamlin Celebrates His 25th Birthday 2 Months After His Near-Death Collapse

"Life is a precious gift. it’s a blessing to see another birthday," the Buffalo Bills safety wrote on his Instagram account

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 24, 2023 09:01 PM
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Photo: Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Damar Hamlin is not taking a single birthday for granted.

The Buffalo Bills safety, who turned 25 on Friday, posted a series of photos and inspirational quotes on Instagram to celebrate his special day, made all the more significant for the fact that just two months ago he was in critical condition.

"Life is a precious gift. it's a blessing to see another birthday," he captioned the carousel of shots, which detailed moments with teammates, friends, and others. The post was interspersed with uplifting texts such as, "Every experience, good or bad, is an opportunity to learn and grow."

In his caption, he continued, "I can't begin to explain the feelings… & even if I could you probably still wouldn't know the half.. But ima enjoy this one a lil extra today!"

"I know my purpose of why I'm here & I'm aligned focused & only answering to my higher calling," he concluded.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals; he collapsed to the ground live on air after tackling a player on the opposing team.

He was rushed to the hospital, but just a week later after his medical scare on the field, the Bills released a statement announcing that Hamlin was discharged from the hospital and was headed home.

On Feb. 12, the safety took the field before Super Bowl LVII for a touching moment with the first responders and healthcare professionals who cared for him following his cardiac arrest, honoring the medical teams from the Cincinnati Bengals and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a special tribute.

When asked last month if he plans to return to football, Hamlin noted that he might need to take a bit more time. "Still working through things. I'm still trying to process all the emotions, the trauma, that comes from dealing with a situation like that," he told Good Morning America's Michael Strahan.

"Every morning, every night, I take 10 deep breaths to myself and it puts everything in perspective for me," he added.

