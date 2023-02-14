A Timeline of Damar Hamlin's Recovery After Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is on a road to recovery.

The Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during the Jan. 2 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, collapsing to the ground after he tackled a player on the opposing team.

Medical staffers immediately rushed to the field to tend to Hamlin's injury, performing CPR and administering oxygen to the player before rushing him to the hospital in an ambulance amid the first quarter of the game.

Representatives for the Bills have provided constant updates in the wake of the medical emergency, releasing statements and taking part in interviews to keep the public informed on Hamlin's well-being. His teammates, fans and coaches have also demonstrated their outward support for the player via various tributes.

While it was reported that Hamlin was in "critical condition" in the days that followed the incident, it was confirmed that he was in good hands (in addition to being surrounded by his family). Just over a week since his collapse took place, Hamlin was discharged from the hospital and returned to the comfort of his own home.

Allowed and able to move around, Hamlin has paid several visits to the Bills' practice facility and reunited with his teammates since his hospital release. It's been reported that he's maintained an "upbeat and positive" perspective throughout his recovery process.

Most recently, Hamlin was honored alongside the first responders that rushed to the scene on Jan. 2, in addition to the doctors that have been by his side throughout. He also made an appearance at the 2023 Super Bowl, where more love and tributes were sent his way.

Jan. 2, 2023: Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest during a game

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, suffering sudden cardiac arrest. He received CPR for 10 minutes and appeared to be given oxygen before being taken off the field in an ambulance.

The health scare occurred after he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins early in the first quarter of the game. He quickly popped back up, before suddenly falling to the ground.

"His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills said in a statement, reporting that he was in "critical condition."

Jan. 3, 2023: Damar Hamlin is resuscitated for a second time

The day after the health scare took place, Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn told CNN that he had to be resuscitated a second time after going into cardiac arrest during the Monday night game.

"His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice," Glenn told CNN. "They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital."

Glenn also shared that Hamlin was still sedated at the time. "They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he's trending upwards in a positive way," Glenn explained.

Jan. 3, 2023: Damar Hamlin's teammates visit him in the hospital after his cardiac arrest

It was reported that several of Hamlin's teammates stayed back in Cincinnati after the incident to pay a visit to the safety in the hospital. According to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, along with a few other players and head coach Zac Taylor, visited Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the game.

Jan. 4, 2023: Joe Biden calls Damar Hamlin's parents after his collapse on the field

In addition to Hamlin's teammates, coach and fans, the President of the United States showed his support and concern for the player following his health scare. Joe Biden personally called Hamlin's mom and dad while traveling between Kentucky and Ohio, according to White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

While meeting with reporters in Kentucky before getting on Air Force One, Biden revealed he'd spoken with Hamlin's parents earlier in the day "at length." The president was also asked if he thought the NFL was getting too dangerous.

Jan. 5, 2023: Damar Hamlin's coach gives prognosis update

The Bills and Hamlin's agent posted a tweet regarding the safety's status in the hospital, noting that he "is awake and "has shown remarkable improvement," but is "still critically ill.

Shortly after the Bills' statement, Hamlin's agent, Rob Butler, told CNN that the safety was awake and had been holding hands with his family.

Later that night, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott shared an update with the media on Hamlin's health. He confirmed that his recovery was looking "very encouraging," according to the updates exchanged between doctors.

McDermott said that Hamlin's father spoke to the team. "His message was: the team needs to get back to focusing on the goals that they had set for themselves," he said. "Damar would have wanted it that way."

Jan. 7, 2023: Damar Hamlin shares first public message since cardiac arrest

Following the statements released by the Bills and their coach, Hamlin penned his first public message since his collapse on the field on Jan. 2. Not only did he give an update on his well-being, but he thanked his fans for their continued support amid the difficult time.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed," Hamlin tweeted. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! "

Jan. 8, 2023: Damar Hamlin is honored by Buffalo Bills during first game after cardiac arrest

During the Bills' first game back after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, the team paid tribute to the safety by wearing shirts that read "Love for Damar 3" — in addition to wearing helmets with a No. 3 decal, Hamlin's number. Their jerseys also had the number sewn onto the front.

During the NFL Today pregame show, several fans were shown holding signs in support of Hamlin. The opening minutes of the show were dedicated solely to Hamlin's recovery.

"We don't play for the name on the back [of our jersey], we play for the number on the front," Bills' quarterback Josh Allen told the team before they took the field. Hamlin tweeted at his "brothers" on game day while urging the public to "tell someone you love them today."

Jan. 11, 2023: Damar Hamlin is released from the hospital after cardiac arrest

Just a week after his medical scare on the field, the Bills released a statement announcing that Hamlin was discharged from the hospital and was headed home. It detailed the proper protocol enacted to ensure a safe departure.

The safety went through "a comprehensive medical evaluation" and a "series of cardiac, neurological, and vascular testing" after being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. He would "continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," the statement noted.

Jan. 15, 2023: Damar Hamlin visits teammates two weeks after cardiac arrest

Two weeks after his cardiac arrest, Hamlin paid a visit to his teammates following his discharge from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. He stopped by the Orchard Park practice facility, documented by linebacker Matthew Milano, who shared a photo of Hamlin greeting teammates on his Instagram Story.

ESPN reported that Brooke Kromer, daughter of Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, shared a joyous tweet about Hamlin's visit to Orchard Park. "I saw Damar today & bawled my eyes out! What a miracle to see him walking," Kromer tweeted, adding that "the guys were all in great spirits" when Hamlin was at practice.

Jan. 19, 2023: Damar Hamlin's friend says he has a 'lengthy' recovery

Although the player was discharged from the hospital and able to return home, a friend close to Hamlin told ESPN that he is still getting oxygen assistance and his heart is being monitored regularly. The friend was sure to note that Hamlin was "upbeat and positive," despite his "lengthy recovery."

The safety's coach was sure to emphasize Hamlin's positive perspective on the situation. McDermott called Hamlin "a positive energy bubble that's just floating around the facility." He also said that "[it's nice] to see Three [Hamlin's jersey number] just smile and just wave and just put his hearts up and keep it pushing," as the player made visits to the team's facility.

Jan. 22, 2023: Damar Hamlin is honored at Bills and Bengals' first rematch game since his cardiac arrest

The Jan. 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed after Hamlin collapsed and was administered CPR on the field. Their rematch didn't come until Jan. 22, when the teams were sure to honor the player upon their return to the field.

Both Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals fans held touching tributes ahead of kickoff, while the Bills shared a video of Hamlin at Highmark Stadium along with his family, visiting the locker room before the game started.

There was plenty of talk about his recovery during the pregame show and a nod to him in the video played before kickoff. Hamlin was in attendance, though he did not visit the field — rather, he and his family were taken to a suite to watch the game.

Jan. 26, 2023: The Cincinnati Mayor gives Damar Hamlin's healthcare team the key to the city

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval presented the key to the city to the health care team of providers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, who came to the Buffalo Bills safety's assistance after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

"The inspirational work done by Damar Hamlin's medical care team is a testament to the powerful impact of UC Health and all our healthcare workers.," said Pureval in a release. "These are true heroes, and they spend every day saving the lives of our family, friends, and neighbors.

Jan. 28, 2023: Damar Hamlin speaks about his cardiac arrest on Instagram

While Hamlin had posted statements on his social media accounts in the days following his cardiac arrest, he spoke publicly for the first time in an Instagram video. In the clip, he expressed his gratitude for all who helped to save his life during his frightening incident and assisted him on his path to recovery.

"As I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it's finally a good time to share a few things," he spoke to the camera directly. "I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self. Mentally, physically, even spiritually."

"I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that's just been coming in my way," he continued. "What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly."

He went on to list a number of medical professionals by name, as well as shout out the medical professionals in both Cincinnati and Buffalo who helped in his recovery. He also thanked his parents.

Feb. 8, 2023: NFL Players Union Doctor says Damar Hamlin is 'guaranteed' to return to the field

Fans' concerns about whether Hamlin would ever play football again were put to rest when an NFL Players Association doctor said he believes the safety would likely return to the field after his recovery.

"I don't want to get into HIPAA issues, but I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again," Dr. Thom Mayer, the medical director of the NFL Players Association, said during an appearance on SiriusXM Doctor Radio's Heart to Heart show.

Feb. 9, 2023: Damar Hamlin pays tribute to his first responders at the NFL Honors

The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin's life on Jan. 2 were the stars of the 2023 NFL Honors, as they were recognized for their work to swiftly revive Hamlin as he suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph introduced them on the stage, followed soon after by Hamlin, who received a standing ovation from the NFL players and celebrities in the crowd. Hamlin then took the microphone to share his thank yous.

"First I would like to just thank God for even being here," he began. "Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing I would've ever chosen to be a part of my story. But that's because sometimes, our own visions are too small. My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player I could be."

In part, Hamlin continued: "I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones. But it's a lot easier to face your fears when you have a purpose." He then thanked the first responders who surrounded him on the stage, before pulling them all together in an embrace.

Feb. 12, 2023: Damar Hamlin attends the Super Bowl

Following the NFL honors, the praise for the medical team who saved Hamlin's life continued at Super Bowl 2023. The safety took the field before the big game for a touching moment with the first responders and healthcare professionals, honoring the medical teams from the Cincinnati Bengals and University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a special tribute.

"These heroes work every day to keep their community safe, and also led Damar Hamlin's medical team during his recovery," an announcer said. The Buffalo Bills safety then joined them on the field to share hugs and handshakes with every team member present.

Feb. 13, 2023: Damar Hamlin says he will 'eventually' return to the NFL

In his first televised interview since his Jan. 2 health scare, Hamlin said that he has been "doing great" when speaking to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan. "Still working through things. I'm still trying to process all the emotions, the trauma, that comes from dealing with a situation like that."

He detailed certain methods he uses to cope in the wake of such a scary situation. "Every morning, every night, I take 10 deep breaths to myself and it puts everything in perspective for me."

While Hamlin said that he didn't want to get "that deep into" the specifics that happened on Jan. 2, especially regarding what he remembers from that day, he did recall that "it was a crazy feeling."

He added, "Something I couldn't really describe," he said about watching the replay. "Something I'm still processing, something I'm trying to work through."