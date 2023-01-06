Damar Hamlin Now Breathing on His Own and Able to Talk: 'Continues to Progress Remarkably'

Hamlin's breathing tube was removed overnight, the Buffalo Bills announced Friday morning

By
Published on January 6, 2023 10:34 AM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

Damar Hamlin is now breathing on his own and able to speak, the Buffalo Bills announced Friday morning, just days after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Doctors removed Hamlin's breathing tube overnight, the Bills said on Twitter.

"Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight," they said. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."

The 24-year-old safety's "neurologic function remains intact," they added, "and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

Hamlin had been intubated for the last three days, after he suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Medical teams resuscitated the second-year player on the field for more than 10 minutes, before rushing him to the nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

On Thursday, Hamlin's doctors shared updates about his condition with media, but said that they will need to conduct further testing to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.

One of his physicians, Dr. William Knight IV, told reporters that it's "fair to say" that the outcome would have been different had it not been for the quick medical response to Hamlin after his collapse. "It just speaks really to the immediate recognition that there was something significantly and seriously wrong by the Bills medical staff."

Knight added that it is "entirely too early to project into the future" regarding a full recovery, as Hamlin's long-term recovery is still "a little ways" away.

Meanwhile, the NFL announced Thursday night that the Bills-Bengals game, which was suspended for the night after Hamlin's injury, is canceled. The Bills next play the New England Patriots on Sunday.

