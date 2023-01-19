Damar Hamlin Is at Bills' Facilities Almost Daily Since His Release from the Hospital, Coach Says

Damar Hamlin is on the mend and keeping things positive, according to head coach Sean McDermott and teammate Dion Dawkins.

The Buffalo Bills offensive lineman, 28, told reporters this week that Hamlin, 24, is doing well after he was released from the hospital following his cardiac arrest earlier this month.

After McDermott shared at a press conference that Hamlin is at the team's facility almost daily, Dawkins said, per CNN, "His appearance, like walking around here, it's a positive thing, and [it's nice] to see Three [Hamlin's jersey number] just smile and just wave and just put his hearts up and keep it pushing."

He also called Hamlin "a positive energy bubble that's just floating around the facility."

The Bills safety, who had to be resuscitated after collapsing on the field during a game on Jan. 2, first paid a visit to his teammates last week after he was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

At the time, Hamlin reacquainted himself with some of his teammates during a visit to the team's Orchard Park practice facility, a person with knowledge of Hamlin's schedule told The Associated Press and ESPN.

The NFL player's visit was documented by linebacker Matthew Milano, who shared a photo of Hamlin greeting teammates on his Instagram Story. In one photo, Hamlin could be seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and a white balaclava, as he smiled big and exchanged handshakes with the team.

The coach also said Wednesday that Hamlin isn't currently attending team meetings, but he is "dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself."

"It's limited, just overall, but he comes in and — it really just started really today or yesterday — just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine, just getting himself acclimated again, taking it one baby step at a time," added McDermott.

Quarterback Josh Allen, meanwhile, noted that seeing Hamlin around the facility has helped the other players emotionally.

"With guys being able to see a little bit of Damar, and I know coach said he's been in the building, guys being able to see him and talk with him, I think that kind of alleviates most of that," Allen, 26, said.

The Bills will play the Bengals Sunday in the divisional playoff round, the teams' first meeting since Hamlin's accident.