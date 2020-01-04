Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Shares Sweet Moment with 9-Year-Old Fan with Epilepsy

A Mavs assistant coach spotted a young fan with a sign saying he’s been seizure free for 9 months, and that watching Luka helps with his epilepsy. Coach brought the kid down to meet Luka 🙏 (via @DorothyJGentry)pic.twitter.com/jQA2zxlYmO — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2020

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic brought some smiles to a young boy with epilepsy who says he has gone nine months without a seizure while watching him play.

Before the Mavericks’ home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, Dallas assistant coach Darrell Armstrong spotted a boy holding a colorful sign that proclaimed, “My doc said watching Luka helps my epilepsy! 9 months no seizures!”

After reading the message, Armstrong took the boy — named Brayden Whitley — out of the crowd and on to the court to meet Doncic himself, who was warming up before the game.

“I’m going to meet Luka?” Brayden is heard asking in a video posted by Dorothy Gentry of The Athletic. “I’m actually gonna meet Luka?”

Brayden then shakes hands with the NBA star, who is currently the leading vote-getter for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, before the two pose for a picture.

Not only that, after the Mavericks beat the Nets 123-111, Doncic then gave Brayden his game-worn sneakers.

“As players we gotta connect with the fans somehow, you know, you’re never going to connect with everyone it’s really hard,” he said, according to CBS Sports.

A follow-up to our buddy, Brayden, who was the superstar of the night! @luka7doncic had one more surprise left for him after the game! #MFFL | #NBA pic.twitter.com/8hCRFit1Om — Mavs Care (@MavsCare) January 3, 2020

“But when you see those kids, I want to make everything possible… to give them something. This was a pleasure for me,” he continued.

Doncic’s boss, Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, praised Armstrong and Doncic after the matchup.

“It’s not just a business,” he said in a tweet. “It’s not just a game. It’s a connection. Well done DA and @luka7doncic #ThisIsWhyWePlay.”