Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Shares Sweet Moment with 9-Year-Old Fan with Epilepsy

The boy claimed his doctor told him to watch Luka Doncic play to help him with his seizures

January 03, 2020 10:55 PM

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic brought some smiles to a young boy with epilepsy who says he has gone nine months without a seizure while watching him play.

Before the Mavericks’ home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, Dallas assistant coach Darrell Armstrong spotted a boy holding a colorful sign that proclaimed, “My doc said watching Luka helps my epilepsy! 9 months no seizures!”

After reading the message, Armstrong took the boy — named Brayden Whitley — out of the crowd and on to the court to meet Doncic himself, who was warming up before the game.

“I’m going to meet Luka?” Brayden is heard asking in a video posted by Dorothy Gentry of The Athletic. “I’m actually gonna meet Luka?”

Brayden then shakes hands with the NBA star, who is currently the leading vote-getter for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, before the two pose for a picture.

Not only that, after the Mavericks beat the Nets 123-111, Doncic then gave Brayden his game-worn sneakers.

“As players we gotta connect with the fans somehow, you know, you’re never going to connect with everyone it’s really hard,” he said, according to CBS Sports.

“But when you see those kids, I want to make everything possible… to give them something. This was a pleasure for me,” he continued.

Doncic’s boss, Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, praised Armstrong and Doncic after the matchup.

“It’s not just a business,” he said in a tweet. “It’s not just a game. It’s a connection. Well done DA and  @luka7doncic #ThisIsWhyWePlay.”

