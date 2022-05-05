Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is 'All Good' After Minor Car Accident
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a car accident but is on the mend, according to his son.
The Dallas Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a crash occurred around 8 p.m. local time near Harry Hines Boulevard and Wolf Street in the Texas city on Wednesday night. A vehicle failed to yield and turned in front of another vehicle, which caused the crash.
Police would not confirm the identities of those in the accident, but USA Today reported that Jones was involved, according to a source. It is unclear if Jones was driving either of the vehicles involved.
Jones' son and the Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed to the Dallas Morning News that his father, 79, was "all good," following a brief hospitalization.
A rep for Jones did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
The Cowboys, which Jones has owned since 1989, are one of the most valuable franchises in the NFL, according to Bloomberg. Jones bought the team for $150 million after amassing his fortune through oil and gas. The team has won the Super Bowl three times under his ownership.