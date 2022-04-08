Rayfield Wright, Dallas Cowboys Legend, Dead at Age 76 Following 'Severe Seizure'

Two-time Super Bowl champion Rayfield Wright experienced seizures in the years following his 1980 retirement and was diagnosed with dementia in 2012

Dallas Cowboys legend Rayfield "Big Cat" Wright has died after being hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 76.

Di Hall, wife of the two-time Super Bowl champion, confirmed her husband's death to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, the same day he passed away.

The Dallas Cowboys have also confirmed Wright's death.

Wright experienced seizures in the years following his 1980 retirement and was diagnosed with dementia in 2012, per The Associated Press and ESPN.

Hall of Fame President Jim Porter remembered Wright for "his dominance on the offensive line" as well as "his gentle nature away from the game" in a statement addressing the star's death.

"Over the past few weeks, it has become abundantly clear the love that so many Hall of Famers and others around the NFL felt toward Rayfield, his wife, Di, and the extended Wright family," Porter said.

Rayfield Wright Credit: Ben Liebenberg via AP

Wright was born on Aug. 23, 1945, in Griffin, Ga., and grew up as a two-sport athlete playing both basketball and football. The late pro bowler nearly played in the NBA but was convinced to take his talents to the NFL instead.

In 13 NFL seasons, Wright played in 188 games total, winning two Super Bowls along the way. The offensive tackle was named first-team All-Pro three consecutive times from 1971 to 1973 and was picked to play in six straight Pro Bowls from 1971 to 1976.

Wright, who spent his entire career with the Cowboys, was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. He was also named a first-team offensive tackle when the NFL revealed its 1970s All-Decade Team in 2010.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones described Wright as "the epitome of what it takes to be a Hall of Famer."

"His grit, his agility, his passion, his charisma and his love for football, the community and his family always shined through. The original 'Big Cat' helped shape the future of the Dallas Cowboys through his illustrious 13-year playing career."

He continued, "Rayfield was a champion on and off the field. He remained an important part of the Cowboys family long after his playing days ended, and he will be deeply missed. Our love and support go out to his wife, Di, and the entire Wright family."

However, Wright believed that his seizures stemmed from taking constant blows to the head throughout his football career. According to ABC News, Wright coped with symptoms such as headaches, dizziness "and, at times, unexplained irritability and forgetfulness."