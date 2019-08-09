Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans Among NFL Teams Donating to El Paso and Dayton Shooting Victims

Several NFL teams are doing their part to help support the victims of last week’s deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

On Wednesday, four days after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, the Houston Texans announced that they’re joining forces with the NFL Foundation, the league’s non-profit charitable organization, to “donate $100,000 to the El Paso Victims’ Fund – El Paso Community Foundation.”

“The fund is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to aid affected families,” the team said in a statement shared on their official Twitter page, alongside a link where fans could join them in giving a donation.

Please join the #Texans and the NFL Foundation in supporting the victims of the tragic event in El Paso: https://t.co/SU2TVG0HWF pic.twitter.com/VpO7ezF4zA — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 8, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys and its nonprofit organization, the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation, have also pledged a $50,000 donation to the fund.

“Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event,” said Cowboys Executive Charlotte Jones Anderson in a statement. “Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving.”

RELATED: 11-Year-Old Starts ‘El Paso Challenge’ to Encourage Acts of Kindness Honoring Victims

The Cincinnati Bengals went on to announce that alongside the NFL Foundation they are donating $85,000 to help aid victims of Sunday’s shooting in Dayton, which killed nine people.

“Dayton is part of our community and we are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all of those affected.”

The money will be given to The Dayton Foundation, which “will work with local officials to distribute the funds to families directly affected by the shooting.”

The #Bengals and NFL Foundation will donate $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, through The Dayton Foundation, to help people impacted by this weekend’s shooting. Read more 📰: https://t.co/2TbQuA2p3Q pic.twitter.com/kv1OyUzfbR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 7, 2019

RELATED: MLS Player Alejandro Bedoya Scores Goal and Then Demands Gun Control: ‘Do Something Now!

On Aug. 3, 22 people were killed and 27 were injured in the El Paso Walmart shooting. Less than 24 hours later, nine people were killed and 27 injured, after a gunman opened fire on the streets of a popular nightlife area in Dayton.

Authorities have labeled the El Paso attack a hate crime and said the suspect in the shooting, Patrick Crusius, 21, posted a manifesto online railing against immigrants.

Dayton police are still trying to ascertain the motive of Connor Betts, 24, who was shot by police and died from his injuries shortly after opening fire.

“We are not seeing any indication of race being a motive,” Dayton police chief Richard Biehl said at a Sunday press conference.