NFL Cancels Hall of Fame Game Between Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers Due to COVID-19

The NFL is also moving its Hall of Fame ceremony to August 2021

While the NFL's season hasn't yet been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the league is starting to scale back plans as the pandemic continues.

According to CBS Sports, the NFL is canceling its upcoming Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was set for August 6. The game, as well as the Hall of Fame ceremony itself, will now be moved to August 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, fans and volunteers who make Enshrinement Week so special remains our top priority," Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement given to NFL.com.

"The Hall will honor the Centennial Class of 2020 next August, along with what promises to be an equally spectacular Class of 2021, as part of a multi-day celebration of football with an atmosphere that will deliver for fans 'Twice the Fun in '21,' " he continued.

In an interview with NFL Now, Baker said the league considered hosting a virtual Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, but opted for an even bigger one next year.

Image zoom NFL commissioner Roger Goodell Andy Lyons/Getty

"We think that our mission is to honor the heroes of the game and to do that without your friends and your families and your teammates and the fans that helped get you here just doesn't do it service," he said.

"So, in the end, we thought the best thing to do after talking to our board of trustees was to put this enshrinement over into 2021," Baker added. "That will be pretty special because we will also enshrine in a separate ceremony the Class of 2021."

With coronavirus cases continuing to rise around the country, it's up in the air whether the outbreak will be under control by the time the regular NFL season is set to begin in September.

Despite this, a recent report from CBS Sports says the NFL is still aiming to start on time.

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Gronkowski Is ‘Ready to Put a Show on’ When He Returns to the NFL This Season