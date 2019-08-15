Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife Amy Earnhardt and their young daughter, Isla Rose, were in a fiery plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday, though his family said all three are okay.

Dale’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt, with whom he runs his racing business, tweeted Thursday that the three and two pilots were involved in the crash on Thursday afternoon.

“Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” Kelley wrote. “We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

The crash reportedly occurred at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton.

An Elizabethton Fire Department official told PEOPLE that Amy, 37, and Dale, 44, were transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution and without serious injuries.

Local station WJHL reported that Dale suffered abrasions and cuts when the plane — which he owns, according to WTVC — ran off the runway and caught fire about 3:40 p.m.

Image zoom From left: Dale Earnhardt Jr. with wife Amy Earnhardt and daughter Isla Rose (center) at their home in 2018 Giacomo Fortunato

Photos from the scene show the aircraft burning and billowing smoke at the airport.

Other racing celebrities soon shared well wishes.

“Thank god everyone is safe,” former NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson tweeted. Fellow racers including Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suárez shared similar thoughts.

• With reporting by HARRIET SOKMENSUER