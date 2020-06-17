Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join his late father in the NASCAR Hall of Fame next year

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Voted in as First-Ballot NASCAR Hall of Famer, Just like His Father

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has crossed one more accomplishment off his bucket list.

The 45-year-old racing icon was elected into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday after earning 76 percent of all votes cast on the organization's Modern Era ballot, according to ESPN.

"Just talking about it, it's really emotional because I feed off affirmation," Earnhardt Jr. told the outlet after receiving the news.

"It's such a great feeling to know people think I made an impact," he added. "I know what my numbers are, and I feel like I was chosen because of that, but also for the impact I made off the track, being an ambassador for the sport."

Throughout his career, Earnhardt Jr. won 26 races, including two Daytona 500s. He retired from full-time racing in 2017.

Earnhardt Jr. will officially join his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., in the Hall of Fame in 2021. Drivers Mike Stefanik, who died in a plane crash at age 61 in 2019, and Red Farmer (voted in on the Pioneer ballot) will also be inducted next year.

Tobacco executive Ralph Seagraves was also named the recipient of the Landmark Award for outstanding contributions to NASCAR.

Earnhardt Jr. — who now serves as an analyst for NBC — believes he honored his late father's legacy with what he achieved during his career.

"I knew when Dad died, I was going to assume most if not all of his fan base, and I feel like I took care of that," Earnhardt Jr. t said.

"I didn't squander that, I didn't ruin that, and I also introduced myself to a lot of people who never heard of Dale Earnhardt," he continued, according to ESPN.

Dale Earnhardt Sr., considered one of the greatest NASCAR drivers in history, died at the age of 49 in February 2001 when his No. 3 Chevrolet crashed into a wall during a race.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

"This is such a great pat on the back for a lot of years in this sport, trying to do the right thing for yourself, for your sponsors, but most importantly, for the health of the sport," Earnhardt Jr. — who was selected as NASCAR's Most Popular Driver 15 times during his career — told USA Today.