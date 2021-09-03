Dak Prescott Beats Tom Brady as NFL's Highest-Paid Player for 2021, Forbes Says

Other players on the list include Patrick Mahomes ($44.8 million), Aaron Rodgers ($33.4 million), and Trent Williams ($33.3 million)

While Tom Brady may have added yet another Super Bowl ring to his collection earlier this year, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has come out on top in another way.

According to Forbes' list of highest-paid NFL players for 2021, Prescott beat Brady by more than $14 million to earn the top spot with $87 million in earnings so far. Brady, meanwhile, came in second on the list with $72.5 million in 2021 earnings.

The outlet said Prescott is bringing in $75 million in NFL earnings, while another $12 million comes from endorsements, such as a deal with Jordan Brand and the NFT platform, Ethernity.

Conversely, Brady — the 44-year-old quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — made much more off of the field than he did on, Forbes reported. In total, Brady earned $27.5 million from his NFL contract and $45 million from businesses and endorsements, including TB12 and a deal with Under Armour.

Rounding out the top five players on the list are Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ($44.8 million), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($33.4 million), and Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers ($33.3 million).

Brady helped lead the team to their first Super Bowl win in nearly two decades in February by trouncing the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

The Cowboys have eagerly been anticipating the return of Prescott, 28, after he suffered an ankle injury last season and a right latissimus strain during training camp, according to Sports Illustrated.