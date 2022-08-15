Dak Prescott Is Ready for His Own Reality Show After Working with 'Real Housewives' Stars: 'It'd Be Fun'

The superstar NFL quarterback stars alongside Bravo stars Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, and Teresa Giudice for DirecTV's new commercial

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 03:33 PM
Dak Prescott exclusive on his commercial with Housewives for DirecTV
Photo: DirecTV

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is getting ready to take on stars like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes during the upcoming NFL season, but first, he's taking on some unexpected star opponents in a brand new DirecTV commercial.

Prescott appears in DirecTV's "Get Your Together" campaign alongside teammate CeeDee Lamb and reality stars Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, and Kenya Moore, who all star in separate franchises of Bravo's Real Housewives.

"It was a great shoot all around, probably top two commercials I've ever done," says 28-year-old Prescott, who has starred in dozens of commercials during his career. The athlete tells PEOPLE that his housewives costars were fun to film with, and that the ladies "bossed the shoot," during filming at SoFi Stadium. "I got to meet Teresa first. We worked on our parts and she was fun," he says, adding that the newly-married New Jersey housewife is "very, very outgoing."

Prescott says Richards, 53, and Moore, 51, filmed their scenes with him and Lamb on the second day of shooting. "Kyle and Kenya came and shot the next day and they're fun as well. I think they enjoyed, as they said, being able to tackle us and score touchdowns on us."

Prescott jokes that the reality stars were "the real athletes of the day."

Although Prescott admits he doesn't keep up with Bravo's roster, he was excited to work with the reality stars because of their success and impact on women, like his own mom. "I didn't necessarily grow up a Housewives fan or watching any Housewives in my time," Prescott explains. "However, my mom did. So, I know how big they are and just how important they are to women and to the community and just entertainment."

The Dallas star, who is used to being in front of the camera, tells PEOPLE he thinks he'd be good at starring in his own housewives-style reality series. "I don't think I'd be bad," says Prescott.

"I think I could have fun with it, especially after I realized after talking to them that it's not scripted, even though it may seem scripted at times," he says. "I don't like to necessarily script things or more just be who I am in roles. So I think it'd be fun."

Dak Prescott
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

As for which of his housewife co-stars he'd predict to have the most success on the field, Prescott says he'd pick Kenya Moore, who stars in Bravo's Atlanta iteration of the Housewives empire. "Well, Kenya, definitely Kenya," Prescott says if he had to pick. "I'm going off of just, her stature, her height and just, I think she probably with her legs can run. So definitely going Kenya."

Related Articles
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Wedding Dress
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding; NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the Republic Records VMA After-Party at Catch on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records)
Teresa Giudice Shouts Out 'Chosen Family' in Speech at Her Wedding That Joe and Melissa Gorga Skipped
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding After 'Unforgivable' Betrayal: Sources
sutton stracke
'Real' 'Housewives' from Different Franchises Hanging Out IRL
Dak Prescott
NFL Fines Dak Prescott $25K for Comments About Fans Throwing Trash at Refs After Cowboys Loss
Watch Taylor Armstrong Inadvertently Recreate Her Infamous Cat Meme in RHUGT Season 2 Clip
Watch Taylor Armstrong Inadvertently Recreate Her Infamous Cat Meme in' RHUGT ' Season'' 2'' Clip
Melissa and Joe Gorga
'RHONJ' 's Melissa Gorga Admits Her Marriage to Husband Joe Gorga Is 'a Lot of Work'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga Reveals Where She Stands with Teresa Giudice After 'RHONJ' 's Reunion 
Mark Davis ; Colin Kaepernick
Raiders Owner Says He'd Welcome Colin Kaepernick 'with Open Arms': 'Deserves Every Chance' in NFL
Luis Ruelas Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice Says Her Wedding Won't Appear on 'RHONJ' — But It Could Get a Spinoff: 'We'll See'
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2 Trailer: Welcome to the 'Ex-Wives Club'
28-time Olympic Medalist Swimmer Michael Phelps was among the advocates speaking at The Kennedy Forum National Summit On Mental Health Equity And Justice In Chicago at the Chicago Hilton and Tower Hotel on January 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois
'You Have to Share These Things': 15 Times Athletes Opened Up About Mental Health
Eli Manning Stella Artois Super Bowl ad
Eli Manning Is Sending a Bartender to Super Bowl—and Will Work Her Shift!—in Stella Artois' New Campaign
Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas Joe Gorga announces New Stand Up Comedy Tour at Caroline's on Broadway, New York, USA - 27 Oct 2021
Teresa Giudice's Fiancé Luis Ruelas Gave Her a Love Letter to Open 'Each Day' During 'RHUGT'
Teresa Guidice; Cynthia Bailey
Cynthia Bailey Was 'Obsessed' with Asking Teresa Giudice About Jail Stint on 'Housewives' Spinoff
Melissa Gorga
'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Announces New Podcast, 'On Display' : 'It's Life Unfiltered'