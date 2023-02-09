Dak Prescott Named Walter Payton Man of the Year for Charity Work After Mom and Brother's Deaths

Prescott, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, lost his mom to cancer in 2013 and his brother to suicide in 2020

By
Julie Mazziotta
J.Mazziotta2334
Julie Mazziotta

Julie Mazziotta is the Sports Editor at PEOPLE, covering everything from the NFL to tennis to Simone Biles and Tom Brady. She was previously an Associate Editor for the Health vertical for six years, and prior to joining PEOPLE worked at Health Magazine. When not covering professional athletes, Julie spends her time as a (very) amateur athlete, training for marathons, long bike trips and hikes.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 11:23 PM
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Dak Prescott was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022 for his charity foundation work centered on cancer research, in honor of his mother, and suicide prevention, in his brother's memory.

Prescott, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, won the award at Thursday night's NFL Honors.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is given to an NFL player who shows "his excellence on and off the field," according to the league.

Prescott began by thanking everyone around him, from his father and siblings, to the Cowboys organization, to those working on his foundation, called the Faith Fight Finish Foundation.

But he said the most important person to than was his late mother Peggy, who died of colon cancer in 2013.

"I want to acknowledge the person who has had the biggest influence on my life, my mother, Peggy," he said. "My mother was, and still is, my moral compass. And through my own charitable contributions, I seek to share her strength and courage with with world."

"She was one of a kind," he continued, adding: "My mother inspired me and motivated me to be great despite the circumstances."

Prescott then explained that he expanded the work of his foundation after his brother Jace died by suicide in 2020.

"But since, the work also honors my brother Jase, who as you saw passed from suicide during COVID in 2020," Prescott said. "I made a promise that that would be one life taken to save millions."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Every NFL team can nominate one of their players for the award. Players who are ultimately given the honor are granted $250,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. All other nominees can receive up to $40,000, given through the NFL Foundation and Nationwide, to donate to a charity.

Other nominees for the 2022 award included Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, and New York Giants' Saquon Barkley.

Last year's recipient of the award was Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams. Whitworth, 41, was given the honor for his many charitable endeavors off of the field.

Past winners also include Chris Long, J.J. Watt, Charles Tillman, Eli Manning, and Kurt Warner.

Related Articles
Andrew Whitworth
Andrew Whitworth Named the Walter Payton 'Man of the Year' at NFL Honors
Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett attend MaximBet Music at the Market Powered by DIRECTV on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Dak Prescott's Girlfriend? All About Natalie Buffett
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, right, speaks after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page Community Award during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, in Phoenix. At left looking on are Damar Hamlin's parents Mario and Nina Hamlin Super Bowl Football, Phoenix, United States - 08 Feb 2023
Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Speaking Appearance as He Wins NFL Community Service Award
Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon
Who Is Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend? All About Anna Congdon
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'for Good' After 23 Seasons in the NFL in Emotional Video
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Jalen Hurts (1)walks with girlfriend Bry Burrows after victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes a family portrait in the endzone with his brother, sister, and mother, before the football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans
All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts
Trevon Diggs and Aaiden Diggs
All About Trevon Diggs' Son Aaiden Diggs
Greg Olsen Family
Greg Olsen's Family: All About the NFL Broadcaster's Wife and Kids
Joe Burrow with his parents
All About Joe Burrow's Parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow
Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Tom Brady
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field and Receiving CPR
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline