Czech Republic Soccer Player Jakub Jankto Comes Out as Gay: 'I No Longer Want to Hide'

Czech Republic soccer player Jakub Jankto has announced he is gay.

The athlete, 27, posted a candid video on social media on Monday.

In the video, Jankto introduces himself before he says, "Like everybody else, I have my strengths. I have my weaknesses. I have a family. I have my friends."

Jankto, a Sparta Prague midfielder, adds, "I have a job which I have been doing as best as I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion."

The soccer star also lets fans know, "Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fears. Without prejudice. Without violence. BUT with love."

Before adding, "I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."

The video ends with a note that reads, "This is not entertainment. The purpose of this video is to encourage others."

In the comment section, he received support from his fellow athletes.

His teammate Adam Karabec "Respekt Sampi👍" while Barbora Votíková commented that she is "proud❤️🌈"

Albanian soccer player Qazim Laci wrote, "Respect bro !!🙏👏🏻"

His team also backed the soccer player on Twitter, sharing his video along with a thoughtful quote.

"So close, no matter how far Couldn't be much more from the heart Forever trusting who we are And nothing else matters. Never opened myself this way Life is ours, we live it our way All these words I don't just say And nothing else matters." #acsparta"

It said in a statement, per ESPN, "Jakub spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club some time ago. Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jacob. Nothing else matters."

This season marks Jankto's first with Sparta Prague, according to the outlet. He was on loan from LaLiga side Getafe. He's previously played for Sampdoria and Udinense, making a total of 155 appearances in Serie A.