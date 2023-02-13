Czech Republic Soccer Player Jakub Jankto Comes Out as Gay: 'I No Longer Want to Hide'

"Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fears. Without prejudice. Without violence. BUT with love," the athlete said as he shared with fans that he is gay

By
Published on February 13, 2023 06:25 PM
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - JUNE 10: Jakub Jankto of Czech Republic poses during the official UEFA Euro 2020 media access day on June 10, 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Photo: Sebastian Widmann/UEFA/UEFA/Getty

Czech Republic soccer player Jakub Jankto has announced he is gay.

The athlete, 27, posted a candid video on social media on Monday.

In the video, Jankto introduces himself before he says, "Like everybody else, I have my strengths. I have my weaknesses. I have a family. I have my friends."

Jankto, a Sparta Prague midfielder, adds, "I have a job which I have been doing as best as I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion."

The soccer star also lets fans know, "Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fears. Without prejudice. Without violence. BUT with love."

Before adding, "I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."

The video ends with a note that reads, "This is not entertainment. The purpose of this video is to encourage others."

In the comment section, he received support from his fellow athletes.

His teammate Adam Karabec "Respekt Sampi👍" while Barbora Votíková commented that she is "proud❤️🌈"

Albanian soccer player Qazim Laci wrote, "Respect bro !!🙏👏🏻"

RELATED VIDEO: TJ Osborne Says He Brought Boyfriend to 2021 CMAs to Remind Others They 'Don't Need to Hide'

His team also backed the soccer player on Twitter, sharing his video along with a thoughtful quote.

"So close, no matter how far Couldn't be much more from the heart Forever trusting who we are And nothing else matters. Never opened myself this way Life is ours, we live it our way All these words I don't just say And nothing else matters." #acsparta"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sparta Prague did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It said in a statement, per ESPN, "Jakub spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club some time ago. Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jacob. Nothing else matters."

This season marks Jankto's first with Sparta Prague, according to the outlet. He was on loan from LaLiga side Getafe. He's previously played for Sampdoria and Udinense, making a total of 155 appearances in Serie A.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Accidentally Crashes His Post-Super Bowl Win Interview
Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Accidentally Crashes His Post-Super Bowl Win Interview
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City
Camille Kostek Credits Rob Gronkowski's Near Career-Ending Injury in 2013 for 'Long-Lasting Relationship'
Chad Henne
Chiefs' Quarterback Chad Henne Announces Retirement After Super Bowl Win: 'Calling It a Career'
Patrick Mahomes (15) is interviewed during Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes Says 'There Were a Lot More Critics' Who Didn't Believe Chiefs Would Win Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images); KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars with a score of 27 to 20. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Jason Kelce Says He and Brother Travis 'Talked More This Year Than' They Have 'Since College'
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35
Travis Kelce Gets Emotional After Beating Big Brother Jason in Super Bowl: 'It's a Weird Feeling'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Super Bowl: A Relieved Rihanna, Dancing Adele and a Chiefs Victory Song
Damar Hamlin on Good Morning America
Damar Hamlin Aims to 'Eventually' Return to NFL After 'Trauma' of Cardiac Arrest: 'In God's Hands'
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl 2023 Win with Vince Lombardi Trophy — and a WWE Belt!
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Brittany Mahomes Yells 'He Did It!' and Runs on the Field After Patrick's Super Bowl Win
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce Mocks the Chiefs Doubters: 'Not One of Y'all Said' They'd Win 2023 Super Bowl
Jason Kelce and his mom after the Super Bowl
Jason Kelce Gets Emotional as He Hugs His Mom After Losing the Super Bowl to Brother Travis
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named 2023 Super Bowl MVP: 'We're Not Done Yet!'
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35
Jason Kelce Celebrates His Brother Travis' Big Win with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 2023
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl
Jay-Z poses looks on with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
See All the Celebrities Cheering at Super Bowl 2023