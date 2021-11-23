Cyclist Mark Cavendish Suffers Collapsed Lung, Broken Ribs in Crash

The British cyclist will remain hospitalized for a few days following a crash Sunday that left him with two broken ribs and a "small" collapsed lung

The Six Days of Ghent cycling race did not end well for British athlete Mark Cavendish.

Cavendish, 36, will remain hospitalized for a few days following a crash Sunday at the annual track cycling event in Belgium that left him with two broken ribs and a small collapsed lung.

"Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on his left side and has a small pneumothorax (collapsed lung), both of which have been treated with medication and he has been kept in the hospital for observation," the athlete's team said in a statement, per ESPN.

Continued the statement, "It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation."

The track cycling event is held annually in Ghent, and, this year, ran from November 16 to 21. The collision happened during the final day of the competition, Cycling Weekly reported.

In an Instagram post Monday, Cavendish kept fans up to date on his condition, telling them he is still recovering at Ghent University Hospital.

"Just want to say how overwhelmed & thankful I am for all the support and well-wishes.

So @zesdaagsegent didn't end the way we'd have preferred, I think it's fair to say," wrote Cavendish.