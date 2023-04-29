Cubs Fan Wears Kim Mulkey's Pink Feathered Jacket to Game After Losing Twitter Bet

Radio host Austin Huff might consider staying off Twitter for a bit after this one!

The Chicago Cubs fan attended last week's home game at Wrigley Field in the same jacket that Louisiana State University women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey wore during the NCAA tournament — all because he made a high-stakes bet with his Twitter followers.

"I tweeted something dumb and now I'm paying for it," Huff's shirt read at the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It all started when Huff made a bet with his Twitter followers that if 5,000 people liked his tweet, he'd channel Mulkey's pink feathered jacket at a game. Well, he got 18,000 likes.

"I can't make this up – like it is the weirdest, wildest saga that I could have ever even envisioned," Huff told news organization WWL. "I never would have guessed it led us to this."

Luckily for Huff, he acquired the jacket from Martha Gottwald, the designer behind the vibrant piece from her Neubyrne brand. She let him borrow it, free of charge, even though it's valued at around $4,000.

As she explained, her iPhone "stopped working" because all of the people getting in touch with her because of the tweet, and Huff slid into her DMs to inquire about the one-of-one jacket.

"This is what I would rather — so much use it for," Gottwald said. "Because what is it going to do, collect dust in my studio? I'm glad that Austin's wearing it to a Cubs game. This is everything, yes."

The Cubs organization has since posted a picture of Huff in the jacket on their Instagram page, as well as a secondary video of him doing something of a model walk to really show it off.

He, of course, practiced the walk a few times beforehand, too.

"It's really just about keeping a simple mindset out there, I really can't get too far ahead of myself," Huff jokingly said in a pre-game interview with Shane Riordan. "I gotta just take it one inning at a time, hope that nobody spills beer on this $4,000 jacket because I do have to return it when I'm done."

It appears no beer was spilled, all bets were followed through on, and the model walk was executed properly — so it's safe to say Huff had an enlightening experience with his latest look.