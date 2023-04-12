After a tough week with Mallory Swanson — a key player for the U.S. women's national soccer team, as well as a player for the Chicago Red Stars — getting injured during a Saturday game, her husband, Dansby Swanson, decided to pull out of his Cubs game at Wrigley Field last night.

The Cubs shortstop said he'd been "up since 4 am," The Athletic reports, with Dansby telling MLB.com that his "body was just kind of done" due to the mental and physical exhaustion of worrying about his wife, who'd just had knee surgery.

He was also experiencing cramping and tightness in his left side during his game, per various reports.

In Austin on Saturday, Mallory tore a patella tendon in her left knee during a friendly. The devastating injury occurred before the USWNT's bid for their third consecutive World Cup title in the upcoming games this summer. Mallory will likely be unable to play until the fall, per Sporting News.

Posting on Instagram about her injury, Mallory wrote she was "in shock," noting, "I don't have much to say other than thank you to everyone…I feel the love and prayers, and holding them close to my heart." She also noted, "Surgery this morning was a success. I'm thankful for my trainers, doctors, coaches, and teammates for their help throughout this process."

"I'm glad that we can be here together. I couldn't imagine being apart right now," Dansby said to MLB.com of his gratitude that both he and Mallory are currently in Chicago and playing for local teams.

"She's all right," he also said. "I think everybody knows it's a pretty tough and heartbreaking situation just for her. I'm heartbroken for her. Just a lot of tears and sadness."

Dansby signed a $177 million, seven-year contract with the Cubs in December. He reportedly said that team was his first choice because of his wife's commitment to the Red Stars.