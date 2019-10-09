College Student Goes Viral for Crocheting at Kansas Football Game: 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes'

One of the most memorable moments from the matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday didn’t occur on the football field.

Before kickoff at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, ESPN cameras caught a lone woman in the stands, completely focused on doing something you don’t see very often at a football game — crocheting.

In a video posted to Twitter by the network, the woman is seen with crocheting tools in hand and a roll of yarn on her lap. There’s no one else around her, and she doesn’t seem to mind at all.

The footage — which has been viewed almost 2 million times on Twitter — quickly made the then-unidentified woman an Internet celebrity.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” wrote one Minneapolis radio station in response to the video.

“This is KU football personified—in all its glory,” added another user on Twitter.

College football is ELECTRIC ⚡️

But Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic managed to find the crocheting woman, identifying her as Kansas University senior Hailey Solomon. And, as you might have guessed, Solomon isn’t a fan of football.

“Though I know football is a well-loved pastime, I’ve never taken to it, so I brought my crocheting to keep me busy until the presentation,” Solomon, who is majoring in civil engineering, told The Athletic.

Hailey Solomo

“I sat away from the crowd so I would have a good view and contentedly worked away at a little potholder before the game began,” she continued. “Once it did, I watched it for a bit but somehow got turned around and managed to lose track of which direction my team was supposed to be going.”

Surprisingly — or, unsurprisingly, in this case — Saturday’s game was the first one Solomon ever attended during her time at the university.

Here's more information on Warm the World, the organization Hailey helped found that knits/crochets clothing for homeless people in Lawrence:

“I think it’s hilarious that the one game I attend ends with me becoming a meme,” she said to The Athletic.

So, what brought Solomon to the game in the first place?

Turns out, one of her professors was being honored at the game, and she wanted to show her support, she told The Athletic.

But crocheting isn’t just a simple hobby for Solomon. In fact, she uses it to helps others. She co-founded a charity called Warm the World that invites people to crochet items once a week that will be given to homeless people in the area.