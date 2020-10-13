Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19 During European Soccer Tournament
Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League Tournament
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Ronaldo, 35, had been playing for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League Tournament at the Stade de France in Paris. He will miss his team’s Wednesday game against Sweden following the positive COVID-19 test, according to Reuters' translation of a Tuesday statement from the Portugal Football Federation.
The Federation noted that Ronaldo is doing well in isolation and not exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus. The rest of the Portuguese team also underwent testing Tuesday morning, all of which came back negative.
Ronaldo played in the Sunday 0-0 match against France, as well as in the 0-0 draw against Spain last week.
Ronaldo hasn't yet spoken out following the news of his positive test result. The athlete’s last social media post was a photo of him and his teammates enjoying a meal together, captioned in Portuguese, “United on and off the field!”
In March, Ronaldo played his 1,000th official game as a professional soccer player at an empty stadium in Turin, Italy, due to precautionary measures taken to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Ronaldo had some fun with the unusual scenario, according to CNN, as he high-fived nonexistent fans before the game and pretended to soak up applause from the vacant stands. He shared his excitement with fans on Instagram after the win.
“So proud to reach 1000 official games in my career with a very important victory that put us on the top of the table again!💪🏽,” he wrote at the time. “Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, my family & friends and to my fans that helped me to reach this great achievement.”
