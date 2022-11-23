Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 2 Games and Fined for 'Improper' Conduct Stemming from April Incident

Ronaldo and Manchester United parted ways just one day before his suspension was announced by the English Football Association

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on November 23, 2022 02:55 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo
Photo: UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Just one day after Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United officially parted ways, the Portuguese soccer player has been suspended for an incident that happened in April.

The English Football Association announced Ronaldo's sanction in a statement on Wednesday.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," per the statement.

The association claimed Ronaldo "admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Manchester United FC and Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022 was improper."

Christiano Ronaldo
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty

The April incident was caught on video and shows Ronaldo, 37, knocking a cell phone out of a young fan's hands following a disappointing loss for his team, Manchester United, to Everton.

England's Football governing body added that "An independent Regulatory Commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions."

Ronaldo apologized to the young fan shortly after the video of the incident went viral.

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."

Ronaldo added, "I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Tafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

On Tuesday, Manchester United announced that the team had mutually parted ways with Ronaldo following a controversial interview the athlete gave to Piers Morgan.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the organization said in a statement. Manchester United added that "the club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

Ronaldo, 37 — who is readying for his first 2022 World Cup match for his home country of Portugal on Thursday — addressed the departure immediately, assuring fans he will always "love Manchester United" and "the fans" who have supported him for years. "That will never change," he said.

Ronaldo's dissolution with Manchester United makes him a free agent. His two-game suspension will follow him to whichever team he decides to play for next.

