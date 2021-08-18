Cristiano Ronaldo Slams 'Frivolous' Speculation Over Transfer: Stop 'Playing Around with My Name'

Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed reports that he's transferring to another team as "rumors," telling his followers, nobody is "concerned about trying to find out the actual truth"

Cristiano Ronaldo is shutting down rumors about his soccer career.

The Juventus forward, 36, wrote a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday slamming people who "keep playing around" with his name by suggesting he could be leaving the team for another league, CNN reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career," Ronaldo wrote. "However, in view of everything that's been said and written recently, I have to set out my position."

His message comes after Spanish TV show El Chiringuito reportedly mused that Ronaldo — who played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018 — could be returning to the league as Juventus looks toward the start of a new Serie A season. Ronaldo was also rumored to be considering a move back to club Sporting CP, or Manchester City.

Ronaldo did not explicitly confirm he would stay with Juventus, but criticized the rumors.

"More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff," he wrote.

The pro athlete specifically referenced the Real Madrid speculation, insisting his "story" with the team "has been written" and "recorded" through "words and numbers," "trophies and titles" and "in records and in headlines."

"It's in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it's also in the minds of every fan of the club," he continued. "And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for 'merengue afición', an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine."

Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Ronaldo went on to criticize people for associating him "with a number of clubs in many different Leagues" before "trying to find out the actual truth."

He ended his post by writing, "I'm breaking my silence now to say that I can't allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk.😉"

While Ronaldo did not commit to Juventus in his post, the league's former managing director Fabio Paratici said in March that the team was "holding onto" the forward, whom he praised as "the best in the world," CNN reported.

"Some seasons go better than others, but the word transition doesn't exist. Seasons are important even if they're about growth that yields results in the subsequent years," he added.