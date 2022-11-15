Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls the Heartbreaking Moment He Told His Children That Their Baby Brother Died

"The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby….'" the Manchester United striker says in a new interview

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 15, 2022 07:58 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks To Piers Morgan About Losing His Son
Cristiano Ronaldo . Photo: talk tv

Cristiano Ronaldo is speaking out about the pain he, his partner Georgina Rodríguez and their family endured after one of their newborn twins died.

The soccer star, 37, is opening up in an interview with Piers Morgan about the moment he told his older children that while the couple's daughter Bella was born healthy, her twin brother Angel died.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez also share a daughter Alana Martina, 5, together. He is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 12, and 5-year-old twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo.

"Gio arrived home and the kids start to say where's the other baby, where's the other baby?" Ronaldo says in the interview airing Wednesday and Thursday on TalkTV.

"The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby….'" the Manchester United striker continues according to a sneak peek provided to The Sun. "After one week I say, 'Let's be upfront, and let's be honest with the kids, let's say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.' "

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, and family
Cristiano Ronaldo and family. Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Ronaldo says that Angel is talked about every day in his house. "The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say 'Daddy I did this for Ángel' and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he's part of their lives. I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process."

Ronaldo also opens up about how hard that time period was for him and his family in a preview clip of the interview.

"Piers, probably the worst moment that I passed through in my life, since my father died… It's hard… we had quite difficult moments because we don't understand why it happened to us."

He says he struggled with having one twin live and one die. "I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment," he says sadly. "I never felt. It is hard to explain."

RELATED VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Manchester United Game as He Mourns the Death of His Newborn Son

On April 18, the couple made the heartbreaking announcement that one of their newborn twins, a baby boy, had died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded the post, signed by himself and Rodríguez.

Ronaldo's chat with Morgan also addresses the ongoing controversy between the soccer legend and his club, Manchester United.

Related Articles
Shakira and her kids
Shakira to Move to Miami with Sons After Gerard Piqué Split, Says Source: 'Best for Their Kids'
Cristiano Ronaldo and family share update on loss of baby boy
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Family Photo with Newborn Daughter Since Announcing Death of Son
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 27: Copa Davis director Gerard Pique attends Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021 presentation at Casa de Correos on May 27, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement from Soccer After Shakira Split: It 'Has Given Me Everything'
Cristiano Ronaldo posts new pic with son. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc-IQ6OrDHL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo of His Newborn Daughter After Losing Twin Boy: 'Forever Love'
Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Cozy Up After Daughter's Birth, Loss of Son
Cristiano Ronaldo attends the Quinas de Ouro 2019 awards ceremony at Pavilhao Carlos Lopes
Soccer Clubs and Players Send Love to Cristiano Ronaldo Following Death of Newborn Son
Cristiano Ronaldo attends the Quinas de Ouro 2019 awards ceremony at Pavilhao Carlos Lopes
Cristiano Ronaldo Receives a Full Minute of Applause from Fans as He Mourns the Death of His Newborn Son
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son, Says Birth of His Twin Sister 'Gives Us Strength'
Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Twins Eva and Mateo's 5th Birthday: 'Couldn't Be More Proud' https://www.instagram.com/cristiano/. ; SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)
Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Twins Eva and Mateo's 5th Birthday: 'Couldn't Be More Proud'
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Everything to Know About Cristiano Ronaldo's Family
Cristiano Ronaldo attends the Quinas de Ouro 2019 awards ceremony at Pavilhao Carlos Lopes
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to Return for Saturday's Game Following Death of Newborn Son
Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother's Death. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdQcTPHMz1k/ ; TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 05: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus poses for a picture with his November 2020 MVP trophy prior to the Serie A match between Juventus and Torino FC at Allianz Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Turin, Italy. Football Stadiums around Italy remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Reveals Name of Newborn Daughter Following Twin Brother's Death
Katia Aveiro
Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Katia Aveiro Pens Emotional Message After Death of His Baby Son
Ronaldo twins
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals the Sex of His and Georgina Rodríguez's Twins on the Way: 'Blessed'
Georgina Rodríguez Cristiano Ronaldo
Pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Projected on Dubai Building in Lavish Birthday Tribute
Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
'Proud Dad' Cristiano Ronaldo and His 4 Kids Hit the Beach During Family Vacation in Dubai