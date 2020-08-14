Cristiano Ronaldo Poses Shirtless at Sunset — and Asks Fans to Make a Tough Decision

"There are only two options: the view or ME. I let you choose your favorite one?!" the athlete wrote on Instagram Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo is bringing the heat!

The soccer star, 35, shared a shirtless photo from a boat at sunset on Instagram Friday and asked his followers to make the ultimate choice: the view ... or him!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There are only two options: the view or ME. I let you choose your favorite one?! 🤔😅" Ronaldo captioned the steamy shot.

The athlete has been soaking up the summer with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Both have shared several waterside vacation shots over the past week.

On Wednesday, Ronaldo shared another photo from a boat, this time posing with Rodriguez on his lap.

"Happy to share these beautiful moments with you! 👩‍❤️‍👨😘" he captioned the sweet snap.

"So proud to reach 1000 official games in my career with a very important victory that put us on the top of the table again!💪🏽" he wrote on Instagram in March after the Juventus emerged victorious 2-0 over Inter Milan. "Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, my family & friends and to my fans that helped me to reach this great achievement."

The match was played at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, and Ronaldo made light of the odd scenario by high-fiving imaginary fans and pretending to soak up applause from the vacant stands ahead of the game.

On Saturday, Ronaldo commemorated the end of the 2019-20 season, saying that he plans to use his time off to reflect and come back next season ready to "deliver."

Image zoom Cristiano Ronaldo

"The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse [sic] the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve," he wrote alongside a photo of himself in uniform kissing a soccer ball.

"A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world," he continued.

"Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year."