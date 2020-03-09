Cristiano Ronaldo Plays 1,000th Game of His Career to Empty Stadium Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a milestone in his soccer career in front of a phantom crowd.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old athlete played his 1,000th official game as a professional, bringing his Juventus team to victory over Inter Milan, 2-0. Due to precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, the match was played at an empty Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Ronaldo had some fun with the unusual scenario, according to CNN, as he high-fived nonexistent fans before the game and pretended to soak up applause from the vacant stands.

According to the outlet, only essential personnel was permitted to attend the game, and everyone submitted to a temperature check prior to being admitted.

Ronaldo shared his excitement with fans on Instagram after the win.

Image zoom Daniele Badolato/Juventus FC/Juventus FC/Getty

“So proud to reach 1000 official games in my career with a very important victory that put us on the top of the table again!💪🏽,” he wrote. “Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, my family & friends and to my fans that helped me to reach this great achievement.”

RELATED: Indian Wells Tennis Tournament Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns: ‘There Is Too Great a Risk’

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Coronavirus Worries Leave College Basketball Teams Playing with No One in the Stands to Watch

All sporting events in Italy are forced to play without audiences until at least April 3, per government orders, The New York Times reported. Premier Giuseppe Conte said that by not having fans attend, it will help “prevent further opportunities of infection,” according to the outlet.

Responding to the idea of holding games in the U.S. without a live audience in the arena to play for, NBA star LeBron James said he wouldn’t take to the basketball court in that scenario.

“I ain’t playing,” James told reporters at the Staples Center after a game on Friday, according to USA Today. “I ain’t got the fans in the crowd? That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates; I play for the fans — that’s what it’s all about.”

The Los Angeles Lakers athlete added: “If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”