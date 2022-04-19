Fans will join together for a minute of applause to support the Premier League star and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez, who announced on Monday they'd lost one of their infant twins

Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Manchester United Game as He Mourns the Death of His Newborn Son

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking time away from his career on the field to mourn the loss of his newborn son.

Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that their star player, 37, would miss the team's game against Liverpool that evening at Anfield stadium in Merseyside, England.

On Monday, Ronaldo shared a heartbreaking Instagram post revealing that he and his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez lost one of their newborn twins.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Ronaldo continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded the post, signed by him and Rodríguez.

Manchester United also confirmed on Tuesday that "a fan-led minute's applause will be held in the seventh minute of the game in a tribute to the Portuguese striker and his partner Georgina."

Christiano Ronaldo Credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty

In the wake of the tragedy, soccer clubs and players sent heartfelt condolences to the couple.

"Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time," Ronaldo's team, Manchester United, commented below his heartbreaking Instagram post.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Georgina and the whole family during this time," echoed Juventus, whom the forward played for from 2018 to 2021.