The Premier League star will attend Saturday's game against Arsenal after he and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez announced they lost one of their infant twins

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to Return for Saturday's Game Following Death of Newborn Son

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return for Manchester United for Saturday's Premier League matchup against Arsenal just days after the death of his newborn son.

On Friday, Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick announced at a press conference that the Portuguese striker, 37, would be traveling to the game with the team.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is available again; he has been training with us," Rangnick told reporters.

The soccer star was also photographed arriving at the team's facilities on Wednesday and participated in a full training session, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ronaldo missed the team's game Tuesday evening at Anfield stadium in Merseyside, England, where Manchester United fell 4-0 to Liverpool.

In his absence, the club announced that "a fan-led minute's applause [would] be held in the seventh minute of the game in a tribute to Ronaldo and his partner Georgina."

And in the seventh minute of the game, in honor of Ronaldo's Jersey number, fans of both Manchester United and Liverpool F.C. took 60 seconds to pay tribute to the mourning father, with Liverpool fans singing "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical Carousel, which has become an anthem for the squad.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Thursday, Ronaldo thanked the fans at Anfield stadium for their tribute to his family.

"One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the minute-long applause at the game.

The athlete first shared the heartbreaking news about the death of their son with a post on social media on Monday.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Cristiano Ronaldo and family share update on loss of baby boy Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/instagram

Ronaldo continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded the post, signed by him and Rodríguez.

In the wake of the tragedy, soccer clubs and players sent heartfelt condolences to the couple.

"Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time," Manchester United commented below his heartbreaking Instagram post.